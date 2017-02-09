So, who is buying the Marlins? Reportedly, it's not Dolphins owner Stephen Ross
The identify of the buyer is still a mystery
Forbes reported Thursday that Miami Marlins owner Jeffrey Loria has a "handshake agreement" in place to sell to the team for $1.6 billion. The sale is not imminent. These things always take time.
The identity of the prospective buyer is unknown. The Forbes report described the person as a real estate developer based in New York, which doesn't exactly narrow things down. Derek Jeter and A-Rod apparently are not involved. That much we know.
According to Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald, Stephen Ross, owner of the NFL's Miami Dolphins, is also not the person who has a handshake agreement to buy the Marlins.
Steve Ross is not the potential buyer of the Miami Marlins, a source tells the Miami Herald.— Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) February 9, 2017
Ross, 76, made his fortune in real estate and he has a residence in New York, so he fit the profile described by the Forbes report. Alas, he is not interested in the Marlins. The search for who is interested goes on.
Ross purchased the Dolphins in 2008.
