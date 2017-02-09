So, who is buying the Marlins? Reportedly, it's not Dolphins owner Stephen Ross

The identify of the buyer is still a mystery

Forbes reported Thursday that Miami Marlins owner Jeffrey Loria has a "handshake agreement" in place to sell to the team for $1.6 billion. The sale is not imminent. These things always take time.

The identity of the prospective buyer is unknown. The Forbes report described the person as a real estate developer based in New York, which doesn't exactly narrow things down. Derek Jeter and A-Rod apparently are not involved. That much we know.

According to Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald, Stephen Ross, owner of the NFL's Miami Dolphins, is also not the person who has a handshake agreement to buy the Marlins.

Ross, 76, made his fortune in real estate and he has a residence in New York, so he fit the profile described by the Forbes report. Alas, he is not interested in the Marlins. The search for who is interested goes on.

Ross purchased the Dolphins in 2008.

CBS Sports Writer

Mike Axisa joined CBS Sports in 2013. He has been a member of the BBWAA since 2015 and has previously written about both fantasy baseball and real life baseball for MLBTradeRumors.com, FanGraphs.com, RotoAuthority.com,... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
CBS Sports Shop
Chicago Cubs 2016 World Series Champs Gear
More MLB Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories