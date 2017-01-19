Some lesser-represented caps to be revealed at Hall of Fame in 2017

The Baseball Hall of Fame revealed the caps to be depicted on the three inducted players' plaques that will be unveiled this coming summer in Cooperstown.

On Jeff Bagwell, there didn't really need to be an announcement. He didn't play for anyone but the Houston Astros . Of note is that he'll only be the second player in history wearing an Astros cap after his long-time teammate and fellow "Killer Bee," Craig Biggio.

So, in terms of the caps on the plaques, the Astros have gone from zero to two players in the past three votes.

The Texas Rangers also got their second cap in this vote, thanks to Ivan Rodriguez. The announcement was no shock, with Rodriguez having spent his first 13 seasons (of 21) in Texas after being signed and developed by the Rangers.

Many might have believed the Rangers didn't have any, as the only player in the Hall with a Rangers cap previously was Nolan Ryan, and he only spent the final five seasons of his career in Texas (he had nine years in Houston and eight with the Los Angeles Angels ). He didn't even join the Rangers until his age-42 season.

And then we have the Expos. Gary Carter and Andre Dawson have Expos caps in their plaques and Tim Raines now joins them. Despite having not played a game since 2004, they might add to that total soon. Vladimir Guerrero looks a sure bet to get in next year and he spent eight years with Montreal, compared to six with the Angels.

There are five teams without a Hall of Famer donning their logo on a plaque:

Angels -- Passed over several times (Ryan, Reggie Jackson, Rod Carew), they might be waiting on Mike Trout .

Miami Marlins -- Will Gary Sheffield ever make it? Doubtful, at this point, but he did spend more seasons with the Marlins than any other team. Given that Miguel Cabrera is certainly going in as a Chien-Ming Wang , the Marlins may need to hope for Giancarlo Stanton .

Washington Nationals -- Yes, they used to be the Expos, so technically the franchise is represented. But in terms of seeing that curly W on a plaque, it'll be a while. Bryce Harper , maybe? But what if he signs elsewhere in two years and the bulk of his case happens somewhere else. Max Scherzer might be the best bet.

Tampa Bay Rays -- The Wade Boggs thing didn't work out, so maybe Evan Longoria builds out his resume in his 30s.

Colorado Rockies -- Larry Walker has a shot, but he needs a big boost. Next up after him would be maybe Todd Helton. Or Troy Tulowitzki ? Or Nolan Arenado ? Gotta give them someone at some point, right?