Sonny Gray joins Team USA Roster for 2017 World Baseball Classic

Earlier this month, Nationals ace and reigning NL Cy Young award winner Max Scherzer announced he is withdrawing from the 2017 World Baseball Classic due to a nagging finger injury. He is rehabbing a stress fracture in his right ring finger and will sit out the tournament.

It now appears Team USA has found their replacement for Scherzer in this year's tournament: Athletics righty Sonny Gray. He confirmed he's accepted an invitation to join the team.

Gray, now 27, missed time last season with trap and forearm injuries. He was healthy enough to return from the disabled list and make a start on September 28, during which he was limited to one inning by design.

Because they're the A's and have a history of trading their best players before they get expensive through arbitration, Gray's name has popped up in trade rumors this offseason. The WBC will be a good opportunity for teams to gauge his health and effectiveness, which could renew trade interest.

Last season Gray went 5-11 with a 5.69 ERA (70 ERA+) in 117 innings, which is a far cry from his 2015 performance. Two years ago he went 14-7 with a 2.73 ERA (143 ERA+) in 208 innings. That earned Gray a third place finish in the 2015 AL Cy Young voting.

With Scherzer out, Gray joins Rays righty Chris Archer and Blue Jays righty Marcus Stroman in the Team USA rotation. Nationals righty Tanner Roark and Royals lefty Danny Duffy are also on the roster and could make starts as well. Pitchers are held to strict pitch counts in each round of the WBC.

The official WBC rosters for all 16 teams should be announced fairly soon. Here is our running tab of players who have committed to the tournament. This year's WBC begins with pool play on March 6. The Championship Game is March 22 at Dodger Stadium. Here's the full schedule.