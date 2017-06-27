SportsLine projections: The Rockies' losing streak has affected their playoff odds

A dream season for the Colorado Rockies has hit a bump in the road.

The Rockies lost to the Giants on Monday night (SF 9, COL 2) and have lost their last six games overall. They've been outscored 57-17 over that span. Included in that six-game losing streak is a three-game sweep at the hands of the Dodgers. Ace setup man Adam Ottavino melted down spectacularly in the series finale Sunday, allowing five runs on four wild pitches in one inning.

Overall, the Rockies are 47-32 on the season, which is still the best 79-game start in franchise history. The previous best was a 45-34 start by the 2000 squad. That said, this six-game losing streak has taken a bite out of Colorado's postseason chances, especially considering the hyper-competitive NL West.

Here, via SportsLine Data Scientist Stephen Oh, is a look at how this six-game losing streak has affected the Rockies' chances of playing baseball in October:



2017 Proj. Wins NL West Odds Postseason Odds Rest-of-Season Win. % 47-26 on June 21 95.7 17.5% 93.7% 54.7% 47-32 on June 27 90.9 4.2% 76.9% 52.8% Decline -4.8 -13.3% -16.8% -1.9%

Even before this six-game losing streak, the Rockies had a relatively slim chance of winning the division because the Dodgers are so good, and because the Diamondbacks are right in the thick of things too. The NL West was a three-team race. The Rockies are now 4 1/2 games back of the Dodgers for the first place.

The good news is the Rockies still have strong postseason odds overall at 76.9 percent. They currently sit in the second wild-card spot -- they are three games back of the D-Backs for the first wild-card spot -- and their closest competitor, the Cubs, are 6 1/2 games back. I certainly wouldn't sleep on the Cubs, though if Chicago managed to take over first place in the NL Central, the Rockies will be competing with the rebuilding Brewers in the wild-card race.

If the Rockies were in the AL, a six-game losing streak would have a massive impact on their postseason chances because the wild-card race is so tight. In the NL, there are so many rebuilding clubs far out of the race that Colorado has a bit of a cushion. They need to snap the losing skid and soon, though they remain in pretty good playoff position at the moment.