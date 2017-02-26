Spring Training 2017: Reds-Indians game briefly delayed by rogue sprinklers
A different kind of rain delay
You’ve heard of rain delays. You’ve heard of bee delays. You’ve heard of power outages. But have you ever heard of a baseball game being delayed by the sprinkler system? If not, then Saturday provided the world with something new.
That’s because the Cincinnati Reds and Cleveland Indians had the eighth inning of their exhibition contest briefly delayed by a triggered sprinkler system. Predictably, there was a lot of water flying around:
The big takeaway here -- other than the fact you never know what you’ll see at the ballpark -- is how the players seem almost indifferent about the whole thing. Stop making those of us who don’t like walking outside when there’s a light rainfall coming down look bad, guys.
The Indians held onto that 8-2 lead, by the way, putting them at 1-0 for the spring.
Our Latest Stories
-
Bellinger shows why he's a top prospect
Check out this Sunday home run by Dodgers prospect Cody Bellinger
-
Gray won't pitch in WBC due to insurance
Gray had been slated to pitch for Team USA but was denied insurance coverage
-
Axford shares 2017 Oscars predictions
Axford is a big fan of "La La Land" -- will he flirt with perfection again?
-
Hamilton likely heading for knee surgery
Hamilton's chances of making the Rangers are worsening
-
Ventura honored before first spring game
Ventura was tragically killed in a car crash last month
-
Cubs get special 2016 World Series mitts
The commemorative gloves come courtesy of Wilson
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre