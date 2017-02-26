Spring Training 2017: Reds-Indians game briefly delayed by rogue sprinklers

A different kind of rain delay

You’ve heard of rain delays. You’ve heard of bee delays. You’ve heard of power outages. But have you ever heard of a baseball game being delayed by the sprinkler system? If not, then Saturday provided the world with something new.

That’s because the Cincinnati Reds and Cleveland Indians had the eighth inning of their exhibition contest briefly delayed by a triggered sprinkler system. Predictably, there was a lot of water flying around:

The big takeaway here -- other than the fact you never know what you’ll see at the ballpark -- is how the players seem almost indifferent about the whole thing. Stop making those of us who don’t like walking outside when there’s a light rainfall coming down look bad, guys.

The Indians held onto that 8-2 lead, by the way, putting them at 1-0 for the spring. 

CBS Sports Staff

R.J. Anderson joined CBS Sports in 2016. He previously wrote for Baseball Prospectus, where he contributed to five of the New York Times bestselling annuals. His work has also appeared in Newsweek and... Full Bio

