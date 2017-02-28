Spring Training: White Sox prospect Kopech lights up radar gun, then gets rocked

Over the winter the Chicago White Sox began rebuilding, which led to the trades of Chris Sale and Adam Eaton. Thanks to those deals the club now has one of the best farm systems in baseball.

Right-hander Michael Kopech, who came over from the Red Sox in the Sale trade, is among the best pitching prospects in baseball and is inarguably one of the hardest throwers in the minors. MLB.com recently ranked Kopech as the 16th best prospect in baseball and said his fastball is “routinely sitting at 96-98 mph and topping 100.”

On Tuesday, Kopech made his first spring start, and right away he lit up the radar gun. He hit 100 mph in the first inning, which is exceptional velocity any time of year, but especially this year in spring training.

Michael Kopech's first three pitches were 99, 100 and 100. This is video of third for called strike 3. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/1hW3DC2w1p — Dan Hayes (@CSNHayes) February 28, 2017

just got a text from a scout who said @MichaelKopech5 is sitting at 100 in the first today — keithlaw (@keithlaw) February 28, 2017

I can’t imagine facing 100 mph heat on Feb. 28 is much fun. The hitters are usually much further behind the pitchers at this point.

Then again, maybe that velocity isn’t too much to handle after all. Following that strikeout, the Mariners hammered Kopech for four runs in the inning, including a three-run home run.

Kopech has allowed an infield single, walked Cano on 3-2 pitch and Nelson Cruz doubled in a run. — Dan Hayes (@CSNHayes) February 28, 2017

Michael Kopech left an 0-2 changeup up and gave up a 3-run homer to left. — Dan Hayes (@CSNHayes) February 28, 2017

Mixed bag in the first inning for Michael Kopech -- 10-footer for 1B, Cano got close 3-2, then a bunch of good, hard contact by Mariners. — Dan Hayes (@CSNHayes) February 28, 2017

Reminder: Baseball is hard, even when you throw 100 mph. Kopech, who is still only 20, figures to open the 2017 season in High Class-A. The Mariners made sure to remind everyone the kid isn’t quite ready for prime time just yet.