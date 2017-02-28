Spring Training: White Sox prospect Kopech lights up radar gun, then gets rocked

Michael Kopech is among the best pitching prospect in baseball

Over the winter the Chicago White Sox began rebuilding, which led to the trades of Chris Sale and Adam Eaton. Thanks to those deals the club now has one of the best farm systems in baseball.

Right-hander Michael Kopech, who came over from the Red Sox in the Sale trade, is among the best pitching prospects in baseball and is inarguably one of the hardest throwers in the minors. MLB.com recently ranked Kopech as the 16th best prospect in baseball and said his fastball is “routinely sitting at 96-98 mph and topping 100.”

On Tuesday, Kopech made his first spring start, and right away he lit up the radar gun. He hit 100 mph in the first inning, which is exceptional velocity any time of year, but especially this year in spring training.

I can’t imagine facing 100 mph heat on Feb. 28 is much fun. The hitters are usually much further behind the pitchers at this point.

Then again, maybe that velocity isn’t too much to handle after all. Following that strikeout, the Mariners hammered Kopech for four runs in the inning, including a three-run home run.

Reminder: Baseball is hard, even when you throw 100 mph. Kopech, who is still only 20, figures to open the 2017 season in High Class-A. The Mariners made sure to remind everyone the kid isn’t quite ready for prime time just yet.

CBS Sports Writer

Mike Axisa joined CBS Sports in 2013. He has been a member of the BBWAA since 2015 and has previously written about both fantasy baseball and real life baseball for MLBTradeRumors.com, FanGraphs.com, RotoAuthority.com,... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
CBS Sports Shop
Chicago Cubs 2016 World Series Champs Gear
More MLB Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories