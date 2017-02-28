Spring Training: White Sox prospect Kopech lights up radar gun, then gets rocked
Michael Kopech is among the best pitching prospect in baseball
Over the winter the Chicago White Sox began rebuilding, which led to the trades of Chris Sale and Adam Eaton. Thanks to those deals the club now has one of the best farm systems in baseball.
Right-hander Michael Kopech, who came over from the Red Sox in the Sale trade, is among the best pitching prospects in baseball and is inarguably one of the hardest throwers in the minors. MLB.com recently ranked Kopech as the 16th best prospect in baseball and said his fastball is “routinely sitting at 96-98 mph and topping 100.”
On Tuesday, Kopech made his first spring start, and right away he lit up the radar gun. He hit 100 mph in the first inning, which is exceptional velocity any time of year, but especially this year in spring training.
I can’t imagine facing 100 mph heat on Feb. 28 is much fun. The hitters are usually much further behind the pitchers at this point.
Then again, maybe that velocity isn’t too much to handle after all. Following that strikeout, the Mariners hammered Kopech for four runs in the inning, including a three-run home run.
Reminder: Baseball is hard, even when you throw 100 mph. Kopech, who is still only 20, figures to open the 2017 season in High Class-A. The Mariners made sure to remind everyone the kid isn’t quite ready for prime time just yet.
Our Latest Stories
-
NCAA bans 5 players for Fantasy football
It's all because the NCAA treats Fantasy sports like gambling
-
MiLB club designs on-field rally cap
Lots of comeback wins are sure to follow with this rally cap
-
MiLB club to sport 'backward' jerseys
Kris Kross is back, sort of
-
Trade chip Derek Norris hits big homer
The Nationals and Astros share The Ballpark of the Palm Beaches
-
Petco Park is no longer under water
Heavy storms flooded the ballpark on Monday
-
Jansen throws out runners as C in 09 WBC
It all happened during the 2009 World Baseball Classic. Jansen converted to pitching later...
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre