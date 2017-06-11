Sunday MLB scores, highlights, updates, news: Seager comes up grand for Dodgers

As always, Sunday brings us a full slate of 15 MLB games. Here is our daily recap of the world in baseball.

Sunday's scores

Corey Seager keys Dodger comeback with first grand slam

The Reds went up 7-3 on the Dodgers on Sunday thanks to Devin Mesoraco's sixth inning home run. In the eighth, though, the Dodgers chipped away at that lead, and then gifted young shortstop Corey Seager dropped the hammer ...

Mere hours after notching the first walk-off hit of his career (a double), Seager cracked the first grand slam of his career. That's what you see above. The Dodgers have won four in a row.

As for Seager, he hasn't missed a beat since winning the NL Rookie of the Year Award in 2016. After racking up six total bases on Sunday, Seager's now hitting .279/.388/.473 with nine homers and an impressive 17 doubles. To put that in context, the average shortstop this season has a slash line of .258/.314/.404. Remove Seager's numbers from the calculus, and the positional baseline would be even lower. Particularly encouraging is Seager's improved plate discipline. Relative to last season, Seager in 2017 has almost doubled his walk rate, and he has reduced his chase rate on pitches outside the strike zone from 32.2 percent to 23.6 percent. That's a major increase in selectivity, and that's a good thing for Seager.

Given all the young talent in the game right now, perhaps it's a bit too easy to lose sight of L.A.'s 23-year-old franchise shortstop.

Justin Upton might be hitting his way to free agency

In Detroit's victory at Boston on Sunday night, Justin Upton dinged one off Pesky's Pole for a grand slam ...

That was one of three hits for Upton, and he's now hitting .269/.354/.514 with 13 homers and 13 doubles. On a rate basis, that's a substantial improvement over Upton's solid but unspectacular first season in Detroit. It's also worth noting that Upton has an opt-out in his contract this offseason, which means he can become a free agent at season's end.

Will he choose to go that route? If Upton does opt out, then he would be leaving $88.5 million on the table, so obviously he would have to believe he could top that on the market this offseason. If paces hold, and he does wind up hitting 35 homers or so with a 130 OPS+ or so in his age-29 campaign, then it's entirely possible Upton will top $90 million on the market.

Coming into 2017, it seemed very unlikely Upton would wind up walking away from the six-year, $132.75 million pact he signed with the Tigers before last season. However, he has thus far enjoyed a renaissance in 2017, and he's one-third of the way to one of the best seasons of his career. He would hit the market as a 30-year-old, and as flush with cash as teams are these days, another nine-figure payday would seem possible.

If you're the Tigers, then maybe you want to see what you can get for Upton leading up the non-waiver trade deadline. The problem is that Upton's contract allows him to block trades to 20 teams. That leaves only nine possible trading partners, and that puts Detroit in a tough spot. As for Upton, he's putting himself in a great spot when it comes to having real options going into the winter.

Sanchez getting hot for Yankees

Aaron Judge has been so amazing this season, it has been easy to forget about Gary Sanchez , last season's AL Rookie of the Year runner-up. Sanchez hasn't repeated his 2016 production, which isn't too surprising, though he did come into Sunday with a healthy .279/.363/.519 batting line.

In the first inning Sunday, Sanchez added his 10th home run of the season. The three-run shot gave the Yankees an early 5-0 lead over the Orioles. Here's the video:

Geez, that sounded pretty good off the bat, huh? Statcast measured that home run at 450 feet. Sanchez's shortest home run this season is 409 feet. The kid hits nothing but bombs.

He now has four home runs in his past four games, and six in his past nine. Despite missing a month, Sanchez is now third among all catchers in home runs, behind Salvador Perez (13) and Austin Hedges (11). And Sanchez says he is starting to feel it at the plate.

Gary Sanchez said yesterday that his swing was starting to feel right again. Yeah, it sure looks that way. — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) June 11, 2017

Just in case you were worried the Yankees weren't hitting enough home runs or scoring enough runs this season, now Sanchez is getting locked in. Oh, and because it's a day that ends in "Y," Judge also went deep Sunday. Twice, actually. The first home run went 495 feet. Four hundred ninety-five feet! Yes, that is the longest home run of the season.

The Yankees crushed the O's on Sunday and have won their past five games by the combined score of 55-9.

Turley makes long-awaited MLB debut

Journeyman left-hander Nik Turley finally achieved his dream of becoming a big league pitcher. Turley, 27, started for the Twins after spending parts of 12 seasons in the minors and independent ball. Here's what he told the Associated Press about getting an opportunity to pitch in MLB:

"That's everyone's goal that picks up a baseball and a mitt when they're a kid," Turley said. "The journey, it's been a long one, it feels like, it's been pretty bumpy, too. It's special, everything about it. I wouldn't change too much about it. I just believed in myself."

Turley's journey to the big leagues was a long and winding one. He was originally drafted by the Yankees in the 50th round (50th round!) of the 2008 draft out of a California high school. Here's a quick recap of his career to date:

2008-14: Yankees farm system, topping out at Triple-A.

Yankees farm system, topping out at Triple-A. 2015: Triple-A with the Giants.

Triple-A with the Giants. 2016: Double-A with the Red Sox, independent ball with the Somerset Patriots, and winter ball in the Dominican Republic.

Double-A with the Red Sox, independent ball with the Somerset Patriots, and winter ball in the Dominican Republic. 2017: Double-A, Triple-A, and now MLB with the Twins.

Why is Turley getting an opportunity now? Because he has been dominant this season. He has a 2.05 ERA with 84 strikeouts and only 15 walks in 52 2/3 minor league innings. Last time out, Turley struck out 15 batters in six scoreless innings. Here is the 15th and final strikeout:

The Twins came into Sunday with a 32-26 record and a 2½-game lead over the Indians in the AL Central, though they back of their rotation has been something of a revolving door, and now Turley will get a chance to solidify things. He has waited a long time to pitch in the big leagues, and he'll get a chance to do that Sunday.

UPDATE: Turley went four innings in San Francisco. He allowed four runs (all earned) on eight hits and no walks while striking out four. He got a no-decision in the Giants' 13-8 victory.

McCutchen nearly hurdles Realmuto

Earlier this season Chris Coghlan gave us the slide of the year when he somersaulted over Yadier Molina at home plate. You remember that, don't you? Of course you do.

Andrew McCutchen tried to one-up Coghlan on Sunday by leaping over a standing J.T. Realmuto. Alas, it did not work. Realmuto applied the tag as McCutchen hurdled over him. Check it out:

The home plate hurdle. It’s a thing. pic.twitter.com/s2q4C289kA — MLB (@MLB) June 11, 2017

Almost, Cutch. Almost. Give that man an A-plus for effort.

Mets welcome back Lugo

The Mets are finally starting to get healthy. In the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Braves, Yoenis Cespedes returned from a hamstring injury to hit a grand slam. In the second game, Steven Matz returned from his elbow woes to fire seven innings of one-run ball.

On Sunday, it was Seth Lugo 's turn. He was on the disabled list with an elbow issue like Matz. And in his return, Lugo threw seven innings of one-run ball, also like Matz.

Now that Matz and Lugo are healthy, the Mets are planning to roll with a six-man rotation for the foreseeable future as a way to control workloads and keep everyone healthy. Matz and Lugo will join Matt Harvey , Jacob deGrom , Robert Gsellman , and Zack Wheeler .

The Mets are still without ace Noah Syndergaard , who will miss several more weeks with a lat injury. For now, at least they have Cespedes, Matz, and Lugo back. Adding those three to the roster in the span of 36 hours is a nice little boost.

Quick hits