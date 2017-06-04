Sunday MLB scores, highlights, updates, news: Verlander exits with groin injury

The first Sunday of June is upon us, and so is a 15-game slate. You can follow along with all the action here.

Sunday's scores

Blue Jays 3, Yankees 2 (box score)

Pirates 11, Mets 1 (box score)

Braves 13, Reds 8 (box score)

Tigers 7, White Sox 4 (box score)

Marlins 6, Diamondbacks 5 (box score)

Red Sox 7, Orioles 3 (box score)

Phillies 9, Giants 7 (box score)

Brewers 3, Dodgers 0 (box score)

Astros at Rangers (GameTracker)

Twins at Angels (GameTracker)

Indians at Royals (GameTracker)

Nationals at Athletics (GameTracker)

Rays at Mariners (GameTracker)

Rockies at Padres (GameTracker)

Cardinals at Cubs (GameTracker)

Verlander departs due to injury

Here's some bad news for Tigers fans: Justin Verlander left Sunday's start in the third inning with what's being called a tight groin:

Justin Verlander was removed from today's game for precautionary reasons with a tight right groin. — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) June 4, 2017

Verlander had not performed well prior to his exit. He'd permitted six hits, two runs, and three walks while recording just six outs on 72 pitches. If Verlander's dipping velocity was any indication, the injury had an obvious impact on his effectiveness:

Justin Verlander's velocity today... His last 4 fastballs were way down pic.twitter.com/g6Rm5rpo8a — Daren Willman (@darenw) June 4, 2017

Warwick Saupold replaced Verlander and kept the Tigers in the game with some quality relief work.

It's too early to know if Verlander will require a disabled list stint. To date, he's been far less effective than last season, in part because of what would be a career-worst walk rate and tie for a career-worst home-run rate.

The Tigers recently optioned Matt Boyd to Triple-A. He would seem to be the obvious choice if a stand-in is needed. The Tigers also have Buck Farmer, Chad Bell, and Drew VerHagen at the Triple-A level. Anibal Sanchez, meanwhile, suffered a hamstring injury last time out and would seemingly be unavailable.

Cozart keeps hitting

If, for whatever reason, you haven't been paying attention, then know this: Reds shortstop Zack Cozart is having a phenomenal season. He entered Sunday hitting .335/.423/.574 with 24 extra-base hits -- numbers that almost across the board led NL shortstops:

Cozart leads leads all National League shortstops in hitting, hits, triples, extra-base hits, RBI, slugging and on-base percentage. — Reds Media Relations (@RedsPR) June 4, 2017

Cozart didn't stop there, however. He went and homered twice on Sunday, while also adding a triple and a walk. That performance bumped his seasonal line to .344/.432/.622. Ridiculous.

Cozart's ascent is well-timed by the way. He's almost certain to be dealt by the deadline, and will qualify for free agency this winter. Given how he's playing, he should be in for a nice payday.

Severino turns in another good effort

The Yankees may have lost Sunday in disappointing fashion -- a 2-0 lead with 10 outs to get turned into a 3-2 loss -- but that doesn't mean Luis Severino's start should go unnoticed.

Severino threw seven innings of two-run ball, striking out seven batters and issuing a single walk. That outing continued a few impressive streaks, too. He's now pitched into at least the seventh inning in three consecutive outings, and hasn't allowed more than two runs in any of his past four starts.

On the season, Severino now has a 2.90 ERA and a 4.75 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

Quick hits