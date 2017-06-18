Sunday MLB scores, highlights, updates, news: Yankees aim to stop slump vs. A's

What better way to enjoy Father's Day than with a full slate of MLB action? We'll be bringing you news, notes, and everything else from today's 15 games.

Final scores

Toronto Blue Jays 7, White Sox 3 (box score)

New York Mets 5, Washington Nationals 1 (box score)

Los Angeles Dodgers 8, Cincinnati Reds 7 (box score)

Tampa Bay Rays 9, Detroit Tigers 1 (box score)

Arizona Diamondbacks 5, Philadelphia Phillies 4 (box score)

Chicago Cubs 7, Pittsburgh Pirates 1 (box score)

Baltimore Orioles 8, Cardinals 5 (box score)

Atlanta Braves 5, Marlins 4 (box score)

Cleveland Indians 5, Minnesota Twins 2 (box score)

Milwaukee Brewers 2, Padres 1 (box score)

Seattle Mariners at Texas Rangers (GameTracker)

San Francisco Giants at Colorado Rockies (GameTracker)

Kansas City Royals at Los Angeles Angels (GameTracker)

New York Yankees at Oakland Athletics 4:05 ET (GameTracker)

Boston Red Sox at Houston Astros 8:08 ET (GameTracker)

Nelson comes up huge for Brewers

The Brewers maintained their 2 1/2-game lead in the NL Central with a hard-fought, 2-1 win. Starting pitcher Jimmy Nelson was the star of the game. He struck out 10 while allowing just one run on six hits in a complete-game effort, marking one of the best games in his career.

This was the first career complete game for Nelson and the fourth time in his career that he struck out at least 10 hitters. There's more to it than just Nelson completing the game, too:

In context, an even bigger performance from Jimmy Nelson. Knebel, Hughes, Drake were all down today. — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) June 18, 2017

Nelson just put his team on his back. That's ace-level work.

Speaking of which, in his last five starts, Nelson is 3-0 with a 2.02 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings.

The Brewers are 38-33. Last year at this juncture, they were 31-40.

Shields returns

After being sidelined for more than two months due to a strained lat, James Shields started for the White Sox on Sunday afternoon. He had a decent day against the Blue Jays.

In all, Shields worked 5 2/3 innings, allowing three runs and seven hits. He walked one batter and struck out three, all the while leaning on his curveball as his top secondary offering, generating five whiffs on 22 of them.

Depending on how Shields pitches heading forward, he could become a deadline target. That's especially true if the White Sox are willing to eat some (or most) of the roughly $17 or so million they owe him through next season. Chances are we'll see him in a Chicago uniform several more times before learning his fate at the July 31 trade deadline.

Rays rout Tigers behind Faria, Morrison

The Rays defeated the Tigers by a 9-1 score on Sunday. Two main actors behind that victory? Starter Jacob Faria and first baseman Logan Morrison.

Faria stymied the Tigers in his third career start. He lasted seven innings, allowing a run on six hits and one walk. He also struck out nine batters, giving him 22 punch outs over his first 19 2/3 innings. Keep in mind, Faria had allowed just a run apiece over his first two starts, meaning he's now boasting a 3-0 record and a 1.37 ERA. That's impressive stuff from someone who wasn't considered the Rays' best pitching prospect entering the season.

.@JDFaria36 could be the fifth pitcher since at least 1913 to go 6+ IP, allow 1 run or fewer, and earn the win in his first 3 career apps. pic.twitter.com/aClxDPG3JO — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) June 18, 2017

As for Morrison, he continues to author an equally impressive season. Though never much known for his power, he homered twice on Sunday, giving him 21 for the year. His single-season career best is 23, set back in 2011. Morrison is now hitting .245/.353/.572 on the season. The Rays caught some flak when they signed him over Chris Carter during the offseason, but that decision has paid dividends multiple times over.

Arroyo's awful season continues

There was no reason, earthly or otherwise, to expect much from Bronson Arroyo this year. After all, the 40-year-old hadn't pitched in the majors since 2014. But sheesh, this is getting ridiculous.

Arroyo entered Sunday with a 7.01 ERA over his first 13 starts. Somehow, he exited with an even higher mark. Arroyo recorded just nine outs versus the Dodgers, all the while allowing five runs on seven hits (including a Logan Forsythe home run that plated two). For those unwilling to do the math, that means Arroyo now has a 7.35 ERA in 71 innings on the season.

Predictably, Arroyo's year already qualifies as one of the worst in Reds history. His ERA is the fourth-highest among pitchers to throw 50 innings in a season, trailing Alfredo Simon (9.36; 2016), Jay Hook (7.76; 1961) and Josh Fogg (7.58; 2008). It's unclear how many more starts the Reds will afford Arroyo, but you have to think he'll crack the top three if the Reds give him another week or two.

Yankees try to end slump

Remember earlier this week when the Yankees were riding high on a six-game winning streak? New York has since dropped its last five games, including the first three games of a four-game set against the Athletics. The Yankees will cap off the series (as well as the seven-game west coast road trip) on Sunday, as Luis Cessa will square off against Jharel Cotton .

For Cessa, it's his first start of the season. He's up because CC Sabathia is on the disabled list. Cessa has had an uneven year in Triple-A. In 11 appearances, 10 of them starts, he's managed a 4.15 ERA and a 2.14 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

Cotton, meanwhile, ha failed to build on last season's success. In 11 starts, he's yielded per-nine rates of nine hits, 4.2 walks, and 1.6 home runs. He's given up multiple home runs in each of his past two starts, meaning you should keep an eye on Aaron Judge having a big day.

