Teammates and baseball world react to the deaths of Yordano Ventura and Andy Marte

Ventura and Marte were killed in separate car crashes in the Dominican Republic on Sunday

Royals right-hander Yordano Ventura and former big league infielder Andy Marte were killed in separate car crashes in the Dominican Republic on Sunday. Ventura was only 25. Marte was 33.

Major League Baseball paid tribute to both Ventura and Marte on Twitter after news of their deaths broke:

Soon thereafter, former teammates and players around the league took to Twitter and paid tribute to Ventura and Marte. Royals infielder Christian Colon wrote a heartfelt message about Ventura:

Here are some reactions to Sunday's tragic news from around baseball:

ACE I love you my brother. I'm in disbelief and don't know what to say. I love you ACE 🙏🏽

A photo posted by Eric Hosmer (@hosmer305) on

CBS Sports Writer

Mike Axisa joined CBS Sports in 2013. He has been a member of the BBWAA since 2015 and has previously written about both fantasy baseball and real life baseball for MLBTradeRumors.com, FanGraphs.com, RotoAuthority.com,... Full Bio

