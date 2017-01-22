Teammates and baseball world react to the deaths of Yordano Ventura and Andy Marte

Royals right-hander Yordano Ventura and former big league infielder Andy Marte were killed in separate car crashes in the Dominican Republic on Sunday. Ventura was only 25. Marte was 33.

Major League Baseball paid tribute to both Ventura and Marte on Twitter after news of their deaths broke:

We mourn the passing of former Major Leaguer Andy Marte, 33, who died in an automobile accident.https://t.co/6thV6s3X6vpic.twitter.com/u7hkW5SaIb — MLB (@MLB) January 22, 2017 We are devastated by the tragic news that Yordano Ventura, 25, has died in an automobile accident. https://t.co/RXibkDJMHZpic.twitter.com/S7RszxJF8d — MLB (@MLB) January 22, 2017

Soon thereafter, former teammates and players around the league took to Twitter and paid tribute to Ventura and Marte. Royals infielder Christian Colon wrote a heartfelt message about Ventura:

Here are some reactions to Sunday's tragic news from around baseball: