Teammates and baseball world react to the deaths of Yordano Ventura and Andy Marte
Ventura and Marte were killed in separate car crashes in the Dominican Republic on Sunday
Royals right-hander Yordano Ventura and former big league infielder Andy Marte were killed in separate car crashes in the Dominican Republic on Sunday. Ventura was only 25. Marte was 33.
Major League Baseball paid tribute to both Ventura and Marte on Twitter after news of their deaths broke:
We mourn the passing of former Major Leaguer Andy Marte, 33, who died in an automobile accident.https://t.co/6thV6s3X6vpic.twitter.com/u7hkW5SaIb— MLB (@MLB) January 22, 2017
We are devastated by the tragic news that Yordano Ventura, 25, has died in an automobile accident. https://t.co/RXibkDJMHZpic.twitter.com/S7RszxJF8d— MLB (@MLB) January 22, 2017
Soon thereafter, former teammates and players around the league took to Twitter and paid tribute to Ventura and Marte. Royals infielder Christian Colon wrote a heartfelt message about Ventura:
January 22, 2017
Here are some reactions to Sunday's tragic news from around baseball:
I love you Ace. I don't know what to say other then I'm going to miss you a lot. RIP ACE.— Mike Moustakas (@Mooose_8) January 22, 2017
Mis condolencias a las familias Marte y Ventura.— Johnny Cueto (@JohnnyCueto) January 22, 2017
Gone way to soon. You will forever be my brother. My prayers are with you and your family. May you rest with the Lord now. #ripACEpic.twitter.com/IMa7jJw7dv— Drew Butera (@drewbutera) January 22, 2017
RIPAce. 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 My condolences to his family in the DR and his family here in the Royals organization. I can't believe this.— Danny Valencia (@dannyvalencia19) January 22, 2017
RIP Andy Marte too. Played against him coming up in the minors. Horrible news to wake up to.— Danny Valencia (@dannyvalencia19) January 22, 2017
Wow, can't believe we lost another great one today! Once a teammate always a teammate. RIP Yordano Ventura!!!— Brandon Finnegan (@bfinny29) January 22, 2017
My thoughts are with @YordanoVentura family and the @Royals today. A very talented teammate and gone way to soon. RIP— Billy Butler (@BillRayButler) January 22, 2017
My heart and prayers are with the Ventura family. I'm in shock. Blessings and peace.— Steve Physioc (@StevePhysioc) January 22, 2017
To the families of Yordano Ventura and Andy Marte. I send my deepest condolences. RIP. pic.twitter.com/mC9EihLMXg— andrew mccutchen (@TheCUTCH22) January 22, 2017
RIP Yordano Ventura. Awful news. Ruined the day. Way too young. Prayers to the families and everyone involved!— Marcus Stroman (@MStrooo6) January 22, 2017
So sad to hear the news about Yordano Ventura and Andy Marte, RIP and our prayers to their families.— Edgar Martinez (@11EdgarMartinez) January 22, 2017
What terrible news this morning! RIP Yordano. This kid was so talented and was only scratching the surface. Condolences to his family.— David Price (@DAVIDprice24) January 22, 2017
Waking up to terrible news #RIPMarte#RIPVentura Gone way to soon— Joc Pederson (@yungjoc650) January 22, 2017
Two years ago this month, @vgregorian and I spent a day with Yordano Ventura at his DR home. This was my favorite photo of him. @kcstarpic.twitter.com/mm9OHAfR9l— David Eulitt (@davidphotokc) January 22, 2017
No puedo creerlo 😭dos amigos en un solo día 😔 https://t.co/c8Plal03dN— Miguel Cabrera (@MiguelCabrera) January 22, 2017
Simply tragic news. Thoughts and prayers go out for Yordano's and Marte's families, Royals fans, and the entire baseball community.— Noah Syndergaard (@Noahsyndergaard) January 22, 2017
My heart goes out to the family & friends of #RIPAndyMarte#RIPYordanoVentura ...Sad day for the baseball community. They'll be missed. #RIP— Adam Eaton (@AdamSpankyEaton) January 22, 2017
RIP to a true competitor, a loyal teammate, a young star who was great for the game, we had our battles and he earned our #respect God Bless pic.twitter.com/5MrQFzgj85— Huston Street (@HustonStreet) January 22, 2017
RIP Yordano Ventura. Damn. Just horrible.— Justin Verlander (@JustinVerlander) January 22, 2017
A very sad day in baseball. My condolences to both of the families! #ripventura#ripmarte— Bryce Harper (@Bharper3407) January 22, 2017
Heartbreaking. Incredible teammate and man. One of my all time favorites to manage. RIP Andy Marte. https://t.co/meIbaIW4wg— Phil Nevin (@philnev23) January 22, 2017
Andy Marte was a great man and a great teammate. Prayers go out to your family. RIP my friend.— Garrett Jones (@Garrett_GIJones) January 22, 2017
