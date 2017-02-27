Tebow laughs off Jets question in first spring training press conference for Mets

No, this isn't one big marketing gimmick for the Mets. Why do you ask?

On Monday, quarterback turned outfielder Tim Tebow reported to spring training with the Mets. He was not invited to big league camp -- that’s reserved for players who could actually play in MLB this year -- and will instead prepare for the season in minor league camp.

Tebow, given all the attention he generates, held an introductory press conference Monday morning. It was the usual. He’s ready to work and is excited to be with his teammates, yadda yadda yadda. There was a light moment, however, when Tebow was asked about his time with the NFL’s New York Jets:

Tebow gave a diplomatic answer about his time with the Jets and that was that. He’s scheduled to go through a light workout Monday -- the first day of spring training is always light -- before really getting down to business Tuesday.

The Mets sent Tebow, now 29, to the Arizona Fall League last year, where he went 12 for 62 (.194) and struck out 20 times. Scouts were pretty harsh with their evaluations as well. That’s to be expected when someone approaching 30 hasn’t played baseball since high school.

usatsi-9904584.jpg
Tim Tebow is entering his first spring training with the Mets. USATSI

MLB is currently proposing all sorts of rule changes in an effort to make the game more appealing to fans. And yet, their most recognizable player is a washed out football player who is answering questions about his time with an NFL team during his press conference. Good grief.

Perhaps MLB should focus on promoting its stars rather than thinking improved pace of play is something that will draw in new fans? Could be cool.

