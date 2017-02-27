Tebow shows off home run power in first spring training batting practice with Mets

Batting practice? We're talking about batting practice?

For the first time Monday, Tim Tebow reported to spring training as a professional baseball player. He signed with the Mets last year and is about to begin his first full season.

Tebow went through a workout Monday after holding a press conference , and during the workout he put on a big power display in batting practice. At one point he smacked four home runs in the span of five pitches.

It’s only batting practice, so don’t read too much into it, but scouts definitely used it to evaluate players. Going deep in batting practice shows the strength is there.

Can Tebow show that kind of power in games? That’s the big question. Does he make enough contact, read spin, make adjustments at-bat to at-bat? Those skills will determine whether he is a successful baseball player, not his ability to hammer some soft tosses in BP.

CBS Sports Writer

Mike Axisa joined CBS Sports in 2013. He has been a member of the BBWAA since 2015 and has previously written about both fantasy baseball and real life baseball for MLBTradeRumors.com, FanGraphs.com, RotoAuthority.com,... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
CBS Sports Shop
Chicago Cubs 2016 World Series Champs Gear
More MLB Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories