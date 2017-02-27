Tebow shows off home run power in first spring training batting practice with Mets

For the first time Monday, Tim Tebow reported to spring training as a professional baseball player. He signed with the Mets last year and is about to begin his first full season.

Tebow went through a workout Monday after holding a press conference , and during the workout he put on a big power display in batting practice. At one point he smacked four home runs in the span of five pitches.

Tim Tebow is a batting-practice hero. Just hit four homers in a span of five pitches, including two opposite field. #Mets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) February 27, 2017

It’s only batting practice, so don’t read too much into it, but scouts definitely used it to evaluate players. Going deep in batting practice shows the strength is there.

Can Tebow show that kind of power in games? That’s the big question. Does he make enough contact, read spin, make adjustments at-bat to at-bat? Those skills will determine whether he is a successful baseball player, not his ability to hammer some soft tosses in BP.