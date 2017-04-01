Thanks to a World Series bet, Reynolds Wrap will release 'Rizzo Wrap'

According to sketchy internet rumor, the Chicago Cubs won the 2016 World Series. Did you know that?

Anyhow, evolving lore has it that Cubs All-Star first baseman Anthony Rizzo made a bet with Reynolds Wrap -- makers of fine and shiny disposable cooking implements -- that would require the latter to release “Rizzo Wrap” in the event that the Cubs prevailed over the Indians in said World Series. As noted, that’s precisely what happened ...

Yep, Rizzo Wrap is now a reality ...

As the Chicago Tribune notes, the foil of note will be available for a limited time in select Chicago stores. Form an orderly queue, Midwesterners.

Rizzo Wrap, people. Rizzo Wrap.