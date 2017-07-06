The Adventures of Didi Gregorius: Campaigning to win the All-Star Final Vote

Major League Baseball is concluding the Final Vote to determine which play in each league will be added to the current All-Star rosters on Thursday afternoon at 4:00 p.m. ET. Among the 10 hopefuls is Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius. He's never been an All-Star before, so he'd obviously love the honor.

In fact, he's been treating it like a political campaign the past few days. Among his exploits that he's posted on social media, we can see Gregorius paying for people to ride the subway, but there's more. He calls them "Didi Good Deeds."

Taking pictures for groups of people. Didi Good Deed!

Making a burrito bowl? Yep, Didi Good Deed.

Handing out umbrellas at the New York Stock Exchange?

Didi. Good. Deed.

We'll find out soon if Gregorius wins the Final Vote for the AL, but he's definitely putting in the most effort. Even if he doesn't win, good deeds by a pro baseball player are worthy of mention. Good job, Didi Good Deed.