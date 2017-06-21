The Anthony Rizzo as Cubs leadoff hitter experiment continues to be ridiculous

Maybe the Padres should've just hit Anthony Rizzo after all?

The Cubs first baseman and recent leadoff man was embroiled in controversy Monday night and Tuesday thanks to initiating a collision with Padres catcher Austin Hedges on Monday. Many wanted the Padres to retaliate by throwing at Rizzo. Padres manager Andy Green decided against putting Rizzo on first base.

Rizzo didn't stop at first.

Intentionally walk the leadoff man? Hey, might need to think about it against @ARizzo44. pic.twitter.com/HEXmJvf2wr — MLB (@MLB) June 21, 2017

Rizzo has now been the Cubs' leadoff man for seven games. He is 6 for 6 with a double, three home runs and a walk while leading off the first inning.

He is overall on a major hot streak. Heading into Tuesday's game, Rizzo was slashing .418/.507/.782 with six doubles, four homers and 16 RBI in his past 15 games. Add another homer on Tuesday to that ridiculous line.

Still, the bigger story remains Rizzo's performance in the first inning. It's an amazing run.

In fact, the only three players with more leadoff homers this season are George Springer (seven in 64 games), Corey Dickerson (six in 41 games) and Michael Conforto (four in 45 games). Ian Kinsler (53 games), Manuel Margot (44 games), Trea Turner (51 games), Cesar Hernandez (57 games) and Seth Smith (40 games) have each done it three times, like Rizzo (seven games).

We started with a maybe, so let's close with one.

Maybe Joe Maddon should've been leading Rizzo off all season?