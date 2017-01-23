The bat-flip game is strong with this Korean slugger who is close to joining Giants
Jae-gyun Hwang hit .330 as an infielder last season in the KBO league in South Korea
The Giants are close to a deal with Korean free agent infielder Jae-gyun Hwang, reports Giants insider Andrew Baggarly. He notes that if Hwang makes the big-league club out of spring training that the deal would be worth $1.5 million.
Hwang, 29, has played both shortstop and third base. Last season, he hit .330/.391/.558 with 22 doubles, 26 home runs, 104 RBI, 92 runs and 24 stolen bases in 118 games. So he had a pretty prolific season for the Lotte Giants, leading his team in home runs, RBI, slugging and a few other categories.
Also prolific? His glorious bat flip:
Lotte's Hwang Jae-gyun went deep again...but they're currently losing to SK in the 12th inning pic.twitter.com/V2kPIsr3rq— Dan Kurtz (@MyKBO) July 3, 2015
The transition from Korea to the majors has been a tough one for some, but we've seen Jung-Ho Kang, for example, thrive -- albeit along with a loss of power, as the Korean league's environment is unbelievably hitter friendly.
The Giants seem set with Eduardo Nunez at third base and are certainly set with Brandon Crawford at short. So Hwang would be a depth signing. If he does pan out as well as Kang did, that would give the Giants an excellent all-around infield, along with Joe Panik at second and Brandon Belt at first.
Our Latest Stories
-
Report: Cubs sign Brett Anderson
The World Series champs have reportedly addressed their need for another starter
-
Dodgers, Rays swap Forsythe for De Leon
The Dodgers have gotten their second baseman and it's not Brian Dozier
-
Yankees' Tanaka will not pitch in WBC
The Japanese right-hander said so on Monday
-
Blue Jays interested in Saltalamacchia?
Toronto needs a backup catcher, and Jarrod Saltalamacchia is available
-
Report: Ventura didn't use belt in crash
The cause of death has not been determined, though speeding may have impacted the car acci...
-
Seven Ventura moments we won't forget
The Royals' 25-year-old right-hander passed away on Sunday in the Dominican Republic
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre