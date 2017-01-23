The bat-flip game is strong with this Korean slugger who is close to joining Giants

The Giants are close to a deal with Korean free agent infielder Jae-gyun Hwang, reports Giants insider Andrew Baggarly. He notes that if Hwang makes the big-league club out of spring training that the deal would be worth $1.5 million.

Hwang, 29, has played both shortstop and third base. Last season, he hit .330/.391/.558 with 22 doubles, 26 home runs, 104 RBI, 92 runs and 24 stolen bases in 118 games. So he had a pretty prolific season for the Lotte Giants, leading his team in home runs, RBI, slugging and a few other categories.

Also prolific? His glorious bat flip:

Lotte's Hwang Jae-gyun went deep again...but they're currently losing to SK in the 12th inning pic.twitter.com/V2kPIsr3rq — Dan Kurtz (@MyKBO) July 3, 2015

The transition from Korea to the majors has been a tough one for some, but we've seen Jung-Ho Kang, for example, thrive -- albeit along with a loss of power, as the Korean league's environment is unbelievably hitter friendly.

The Giants seem set with Eduardo Nunez at third base and are certainly set with Brandon Crawford at short. So Hwang would be a depth signing. If he does pan out as well as Kang did, that would give the Giants an excellent all-around infield, along with Joe Panik at second and Brandon Belt at first.