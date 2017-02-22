The best and worst MLB catchers at framing pitches based on framing metrics

One of the in-vogue ways to judge catchers defensively these days is based upon framing metrics. That is, how many balls to they turn into strikes -- and vice versa -- by a veritable sleight of hand. With Pitch Fx data so readily available, it’s simple to measure, too. It’s not an eye test. It’s provable data.

We often discuss catchers by saying he’s a “good framer” or “poor framer” or somewhere in between, but I came to the realization this week that we rarely actually point out how we know.

The stat here is RAA (runs above average) based upon a formula from StatCorner (full explanation here -- be warned, it’s a lot of thinking).

Buster Posey is the master of framing. USATSI

The Top 10

1. Buster Posey , San Francisco Giants , 26.8 RAA

2. Yasmani Grandal , Los Angeles Dodgers , 24.1

3. Miguel Montero , Chicago Cubs , 16.1

4. Tyler Flowers , Atlanta Braves , 13.3

5. Jason Castro , Houston Astros , 12.8

6. Francisco Cervelli , Pittsburgh Pirates , 9.9

7. Tony Wolters , Colorado Rockies , 9.5

8. Yadier Molina , St. Louis Cardinals , 9.3

9. Roberto Perez , Cleveland Indians , 8.9

10. David Ross , Cubs, 8.7

We definitely see the backstops of some good pitching staffs in there. Of particular note is the Cubs have two of the top 10 and add to just a touch shy of Buster Posey. In fact, Willson Contreras in limited time had 3.3 as well. It’s no coincidence that the Cubs had the best ERA in the majors. Sure, they had good pitchers, but they also had an excellent defense and pitch-framing chops behind the plate. All the pieces of the puzzle fit.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, might we find a few underachieving pitching staffs tied to the poor framers below?

The Bottom 10

Salvador Perez , Kansas City Royals , -19.5 RAA

Juan Centeno , Minnesota Twins , -16.9

Ramon Cabrera , Cincinnati Reds , -15.9

J.T. Realmuto , Miami Marlins , -15.7

Dioner Navarro , Chicago White Sox , -15

Stephen Vogt , Oakland Athletics , -14.4

Nick Hundley , Rockies, -12.8

Chris Iannetta , Seattle Mariners , -12.3

Robinson Chirinos , Texas Rangers , -9.5

Alex Avila , White Sox, -9.5

Some part-timers in there. It’s probably a bit jarring for many to see Salvador Perez in there, but he’s graded out pretty terribly throughout his career. He works well with his staff, is exceptional at all other aspects of catching and is known as a clubhouse leader, but he’s not a good framer.

What’s interesting now is that if MLB eventually automates the strike zone -- and Commissioner Rob Manfred says he might start unilaterally implementing new rules -- this skill goes away. Everyone would be exactly a zero. Do we want that? The counterpoint is that framing shouldn’t actually be a skill, right? The strike zone is the strike zone. The catcher shouldn’t have an impact on it. This is really an interesting discussion and I don’t think I lean heavily either way. There are merits to the catcher being good at receiving and to saying it shouldn’t matter, in my view.