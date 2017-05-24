Blue Jays and Jose Bautista just might be turning their season around

April did not go the way Jose Bautista and the Toronto Blue Jays expected. The team went 8-17, burying them in the standings, and Bautista hit .178/.309/.244 with only one home run.

May has gone much better for both the team and Bautista. The Blue Jays beat the Brewers on Wednesday (TOR 8, MIL 4) for their third straight win, improving their May record to 13-9. Bautista contributed to that win by smashing a long home run off the center field scoreboard at Miller Park. Check it out:

How locked in is @JoeyBats19? He has 7 multi-hit games in his last 11 and a 16-game on-base streak! 🔥https://t.co/sHgWKF8Reg@budcanadapic.twitter.com/suqOOMOpoW — Blue Jays (@BlueJays) May 24, 2017

Bautista went 2 for 4, extending his on-base streak to 16 games. He also has seven multihit games in his last 11. Bautista is now hitting .313/.421/.638 with seven homers in May.

It's going to take more than a good May to erase a terrible April. The Blue Jays are still 21-26 and in last place in the AL East. Bautista's overall batting line is still sitting at .241/.361/.429. That's good. Not great, not terrible. Not really what we're used to seeing from Joey Bats. It takes time to get your numbers back to normal after a poor start.

At the very least, Bautista and the Blue Jays seem to be on the right track. They still have a long uphill climb to get back into the postseason race, but they are moving in the right direction.