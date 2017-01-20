The Blue Jays revealed their new alternate jerseys, and they don't have any blue
On Sundays, the Blue Jays will wear red in 2017
On Friday, the Toronto Blue Jays revealed their new Sunday alternate home jerseys for the 2017 season. It doesn't include any blue. The jersey itself is red, as is the Blue Jays logo on the torso.
Here is the team's reveal video:
We are excited to unveil our new alternate red and white uniform 🇨🇦 🇨🇦 🇨🇦 #WT2017pic.twitter.com/1RnkKSpS3g— Blue Jays (@BlueJays) January 20, 2017
Hmmm, that seems like a possible jersey foul, no? Having a color in your team name and not having that color in your jersey at all? Could you imagine the Reds with an all-blue jersey? Of course not.
I get the bird itself a blue jay. It's not like they're the, say, orange penguins or something. But still, if your team is called the Blue Jays, maybe incorporate a little blue?
