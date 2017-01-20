The Blue Jays revealed their new alternate jerseys, and they don't have any blue

On Sundays, the Blue Jays will wear red in 2017

On Friday, the Toronto Blue Jays revealed their new Sunday alternate home jerseys for the 2017 season. It doesn't include any blue. The jersey itself is red, as is the Blue Jays logo on the torso.

Here is the team's reveal video:

Hmmm, that seems like a possible jersey foul, no? Having a color in your team name and not having that color in your jersey at all? Could you imagine the Reds with an all-blue jersey? Of course not.

I get the bird itself a blue jay. It's not like they're the, say, orange penguins or something. But still, if your team is called the Blue Jays, maybe incorporate a little blue?

CBS Sports Writer

Mike Axisa joined CBS Sports in 2013. He has been a member of the BBWAA since 2015 and has previously written about both fantasy baseball and real life baseball for MLBTradeRumors.com, FanGraphs.com, RotoAuthority.com,... Full Bio

