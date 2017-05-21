The Brewers throw shade at Cubs over decision to postpone Saturday's game

What follows is at least the second Brewers-Cubs "shade parade" of the 2017 season. First, there was Cubs' pitching coach Chris Bosio's deeply irresponsible comments about Milwaukee slugger Eric Thames. Now the two teams seem to be loggerheads over Saturday's atmospheric conditions.

Chicago on Saturday saw rain and ominous skies leading up the start of the scheduled Brewers-Cubs tilt at Wrigley Field. The Cubs, however, opted to postpone the game, even though it wound up not raining all that much during what would've been the span of the game. "Aggressive postponement" happens on occasion, but the Brewers seem to think something sinister was afoot ...

#Brewers definitely think Cubs postponed game yesterday for reason other than weather. Comments coming from GM David Stearns. — Tom (@Haudricourt) May 21, 2017

CSN Chicago has some of Stearns' comments, and here's a sampling ...

"I talked to some guys over at the Cubs. They know how we felt. They told us that their weather forecast indicated our game was not going to be able to be played. Our weather forecast did not indicate that. There was some other weather forecasts that did not indicate that. Ultimately, it was the Cubs' call."

Dueling forecasts, is what we seem to have. More shade regarding the actual shade from the Brewers' skipper ...

Craig Counsell on Cubs' call to ppd Saturday game: "It's the first time for us that we've had players treated for sunburn after a rainout." — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) May 21, 2017

He exaggerates, of course, but his observance of the lack of precipitation is duly noted. More ...

Asked for his theory on why Cubs postponed game, Counsell said, "They know what’s going on, so the theory should come from them." — Tom (@Haudricourt) May 21, 2017 One last comment from Stearns on Weathergate: "If there were other reasons the game was called, that’s something that MLB should look into." — Tom (@Haudricourt) May 21, 2017

To hear Stearns tell it, he might just escalate this concern up to the league offices. Speaking of the two teams in question, they'll play a lot more in 2017. It's not certain whether the Brewers have staying power, but if they do this could be a pretty interesting high-stakes rivalry in the NL Central this season.