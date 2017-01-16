The Cardinals are still waiting to be disciplined by MLB for the hacking scandal

It has now been 19 months since news the Cardinals hacked into the Astros' proprietary database broke, and six months since former St. Louis scouting director Chris Correa was sentenced to 46 months in prison for 12 counts of what was essentially corporate espionage.

And yet, the Cardinals themselves have not been disciplined by Major League Baseball for the scandal. Commissioner Rob Manfred said the "time has come" for a resolution back in November, but the team is still waiting. Over the weekend GM John Mozeliak told Ben Fredrickson of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch the team hasn't been punished.

"It's hard to plan because it's an unknown," Cardinals general manager John Mozeliak said Sunday. "In terms of timing of it, I really don't know. There is a lot of speculation going on that it might be sooner than later, but I don't know."

This is an unprecedented situation and it's unclear what sort of discipline may be handed down. A hefty fine? Loss of draft picks? Padres GM A.J. Preller was suspended 30 days for hiding medical information during trade talks back in September. Would MLB suspend Mozeliak even after Correa was sentenced to prison?

Cardinals GM John Mozeliak is still waiting to hear how MLB will discipline his club for the Astros hacking scandal. USATSI

Regardless, some sort of discipline is coming from MLB and rightfully so. One team hacking into another's proprietary database can not go unpunished. Manfred has shown he is very thorough when making decisions, and it's possible he will come down hard on the Cardinals to show teams this sort of behavior is unacceptable.