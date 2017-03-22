The Cardinals will let fans attend all the games they want in 2017 for a monthly fee

Download the CBS Sports App today and get the latest scores, news and alerts from Major League Baseball, plus get daily MLB picks from SportsLine!

A common lamentation is that attending a major-league game is too expensive these days. Sure, it’s far cheaper than going to an NFL or NBA game, but there’s no doubt that it’s not as easy as it once was if you’re on a tight budget.

Into the complaints box leap the 2017 St. Louis Cardinals, who Wednesday announced a monthly “subscription plan” for fans. Here’s part of the official release from the team:

The St. Louis Cardinals announced the launch of the Cardinals Ballpark Pass, a new ticket subscription service that gives fans the opportunity to attend as many Cardinals home games as they want each month, for a monthly fee of $29.99. On sale now at cardinals.com/pass, the Cardinals Ballpark Pass covers all Cardinals home games except Opening Day (April 2) and will be utilized in conjunction with the MLB.com Ballpark mobile app. On each game date, Cardinals Ballpark Pass subscribers will receive a Standing Room ticket delivered digitally to their smartphone through the Ballpark app.

So that’s pretty cool. Needless to say, it won’t be difficult for serious fans to consume $30 worth of baseball in a given month. Yes, it’s a standing room only pass, but it shouldn’t be hard to find an unused seat for a lot of games, particularly those during the week. As the release also notes, though, standing room only ticket-holders are welcome to “enjoy the game, pregame activities and ballpark atmosphere from the Budweiser Bowtie Bar in the left field porch, the Ford Plaza in center field, the Perficient Perch in the infield pavilion or Riverview Corner in the right field pavilion, among other areas.” Also, your monthly pass entitles you to any promotional giveaways tied to any game you attend. So that’s cool.

The monthly charge is automatically recurring, and you can’t transfer tickets to anyone else. However, if you’re a reasonably dedicated rooter in the St. Louis area, then this is pretty economical way to meet your quota for live baseball. It wouldn’t surprise to see other teams co-opt such an approach in the future.