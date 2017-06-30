The Conforto situation and GM's Harvey comments prove the Mets are still the Mets

Even after winning five of their last six games, this 2017 season has been a pretty ugly for the Mets. The team is 36-42 overall and 9 1/2 games back of a postseason spot, and they've been besieged by injuries.

Among the walking wounded is outfielder Michael Conforto, who is nursing a wrist injury. Amazingly, the Mets have yet to place Conforto on the disabled list. He is not in the lineup for the fourth straight game Friday night. They continue to play shorthanded.

Here's the thing though: baseball has a 10-day DL now. It's not 15 days anymore. Teams have been using that 10-day DL liberally. Not the Mets though. Had they put Conforto on the 10-day DL when he first hurt the wrist early last week, he would have been eligible to return already.

Conforto sits for the fourth straight game. If Mets put him on the DL at the time of his injury, he'd have been eligible to return Thurs. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) June 30, 2017

Keep in mind Conforto is only 24 years old. He's a player the Mets plan to build around going forward. I reckon just about every other team in baseball would have played it safe with their top young player and placed him on the DL as soon as he got hurt, especially if they were as far out of the race as the Mets.

The Mets? Nope. They've been played shorthanded the whole time.

But wait! There's more. As if the Conforto injury mismanagement isn't bad enough, the front office is now poking fun at Matt Harvey, who is currently out with a shoulder injury.

Sandy Alderson on where Matt Harvey is in his recovery: "You mean where he is other than Page 6?" — Adam Rubin (@AdamRubinMedia) June 30, 2017

This is not the first time Alderson has made a joke at the expense of one of his players and it won't be the last. He's never been shy about showing his sense of humor.

But still, the Mets refuse to put Conforto on the DL and now the GM is poking fun at a player. The Flushing Zoo? It doesn't quite roll of the tongue like the Bronx Zoo whenever things are going crazy for the Yankees. That's where the Mets are at right now though.