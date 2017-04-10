The Cubs' 2016 World Series championship rings will reportedly boast 108 diamonds

The Cubs just completed a 4-2 road trip and now head home to Wrigley Field for a homestand. Given that it’s their first of the season and Monday will mark their first home game since winning the World Series, it won’t surprise people that there are some festivities in store.

On Monday, the Cubs will unveil their championship banner with a pre-game ceremony and then on Wednesday (there’s a day off on Tuesday) the players get their pregame ring ceremony. It goes without saying that Wrigley Field will be rocking for those long-time-coming events.

Hint on the rings: They have a lot of diamonds. In fact, Jason Heyward told reporters (chicagotribune.com) that there will be 108 diamonds, referencing that the Cubs in 2016 broke a 108-year drought between World Series championships.

That is unbelievably gaudy, but hey, the Cubs earned that with their historic World Series win. To the victor goes the spoils.