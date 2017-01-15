The Cubs are reportedly hoping to bring the 2020 All-Star Game to Wrigley Field

It's no secret that the Cubs hope to host an All-Star Game reasonably soon after the extensive Wrigley Field refurbishments are finished. Indeed, the Cubs sent a contingent to the 2016 All-Star Game in San Diego in order to lay the groundwork for a bid. Now, there's a specific target date in mind ...

All Star game at Wrigley could be 2020 if alll ballpark and city codes are up to MLB specs.(This from Crane Kenney today at Cub convention) — Bruce Levine (@MLBBruceLevine) January 14, 2017

Kenney is the Cubs' president of baseball operations, so consider that an official acknowledgement of their plans.

The 2017 All-Star Game will be in Miami, and in 2018 the Nationals will host. The 2019 Midsummer Classic hasn't been awarded yet, but presumably it will go to an AL team (the league doesn't strictly alternate AL-NL All-Star Game hosts anymore, but it's hard to imagine such a long run of NL hosts). By 2020, those sprawling Wrigley renovations should be complete, and the ballpark should be up to MLB's specs for hosting. In the past, MLB has "rewarded" teams for securing public financing for new or renovated ballparks, but in the Cubs' case their Wrigley renovations are mostly financed with private capital. Perhaps, though, the "get tax dollars, get the All-Star Game" phenomenon is mostly a Bud Selig-era relic.

In any event, the Cubs haven't hosted an All-Star Game since 1990, so it would indeed be their "turn" around 2020. The crosstown White Sox last hosted the event in 2003.