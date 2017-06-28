The Cubs visit the White House again, this time to meet with President Trump

In January the world champion Chicago Cubs, in keeping with sports tradition, paid a visit to the White House, where they were feted by President Barack Obama. On Wednesday, the Cubs, in what's a bit of a departure from tradition, paid a second visit to the White House, this time to meet with President Donald Trump.

Prior to the visit, which the Cubs said was unofficial in nature, manager Joe Maddon addressed the still emerging controversy of sports teams and athletes declining to visit the White House in general and President Trump in particular. Maddon's quotes, via Sahadev Sharma of The Atlantic:

"I like the United States a lot. I like living here a lot. And I like everything that it represents a lot. When you get a chance as a citizen to go to the White House, you go. Whether you like the person that's running the country or not, out of respect to the office itself, you go. I don't agree with all that other banter that's going on right now because I have a different perspective. I like living here a lot. I like this country a lot. I much prefer living here than some of the other places that adopt different methods of government. I think sometimes that gets confused when people want to take a stand and not really realize actually what we have here. Which is a lot than more every place else."

It's worth noting, of course, that not all members of the Cubs took advantage of the opportunity to meet with President Obama.

In any event, here's a snapshot of Wednesday's meet and greet:

Joe Maddon, some #Cubs visit White House and President Donald Trump https://t.co/lNH5NTefX5 pic.twitter.com/iU62FBV2kI — CBS Chicago (@cbschicago) June 28, 2017

And as the Cubs learned, there's really no escaping the politics of the moment when you go to the White House:

"I think you're going to have a great, great surprise. It's going to be great," Pres. Trump says of health care while meeting Chicago Cubs pic.twitter.com/85c4BQETN4 — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 28, 2017

The Cubs were already in town for a series against the Nationals, so it's not as though they went to great pains to make this second White House visit. Still, the visit comes against the backdrop of some possible tensions between Trump and the Ricketts family, which owns the team.

Developing? Probably not.