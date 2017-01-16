The Cubs visited President Obama at the White House and gave him some cool gifts

Monday afternoon, the defending World Series champion Chicago Cubs -- I'm still getting used to saying that! -- were at the White House to visit with outgoing President Barack Obama. The team wanted to make the trip before President-Elect Donald Trump is sworn Friday.

Here is a photo of the Cubs standing with the Commander in Chief on Monday afternoon:

"David Ross and I have something in common. We've both been on a year-long retirement party," joked Obama. He added: "(Theo Epstein's) job is to quench droughts. I've talked to him about being DNC chair."

Among the gifts the Cubs presented Obama were a No. 44 jersey and a No. 44 from the Wrigley Field scoreboard. Obama is, of course, the 44th President of the United States.

Furthermore, the Cubs also gave Obama a lifetime pass to Wrigley Field, though something tells me he wouldn't have had any trouble getting tickets anyway. The team also presented the President with one of their iconic W flags.

Dexter Fowler, now a member of the rival Cardinals, was in attendance for Monday's visit to the White House, and he brought Obama a special gift: a pair of custom Jordans. Check it out:

It should be noted President Obama is a supporter of Chicago's other baseball team, the rebuilding White Sox. He threw out the first pitch at what was then U.S. Cellular Field during the 2005 ALCS, when he was still a senator. Epstein gave him an out though:

Theo offers Obama a midnight pardon to be a #Cubs fan — Carrie Muskat (@CarrieMuskat) January 16, 2017

Given their dynamic young core and brilliant front office, something tells me this won't be the last trip these Cubs make to the White House. This could be the first of many visits.