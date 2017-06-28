The Cubs will reportedly cut Miguel Montero after he blasted Jake Arrieta

Following Tuesday's game against the Washington Nationals, Chicago Cubs catcher Miguel Montero laid the blame for the Nationals' seven stolen bases on pitcher Jake Arrieta.

Turns out Montero won't have to worry about Arrieta's slow delivery any longer. That's because the Cubs have reportedly decided to designate Montero for assignment. In other words, management seems to agree with Anthony Rizzo's assessment that Montero is a selfish player:

Source: Miguel Montero to be DFA'd — Jesse Rogers (@ESPNChiCubs) June 28, 2017

To state the obvious: this move had more to do with Montero disrupting the clubhouse than his play on the field. He had been a positive contributor, posting a 112 OPS+ and providing value as an above-average framer. Yet the Cubs deemed Montero's comments unacceptable, to the point where they've opted to roll with Victor Caratini as Willson Contreras' backup.

Caratini, for his part, is a 23-year-old switch-hitter. He's batted .343/.384/.539 in 271 plate appearances at Triple-A. Scouts have questioned his defense and the depth of his offensive skills. For now, though, he's the Cubs' pick.

Montero, by the way, will presumably land elsewhere. If not off waivers (he's owed around $7 million the rest of the way), then after he's released. For his sake, here's hoping he's not paired with another slow pitcher.