The first baby born in Chicago in 2017 got a Cubs name, of course

Last year, we heard about lots of baby names in the Midwest being Royals themed -- notably Ben and Julianna Zobrist naming their daughter Blaise Royal Zobrist -- and now it's the World Series champion Cubs at the forefront.

Almost too perfectly, the first Chicago baby born in 2017 was named Wrigley, reports The Chicago Tribune. There was also an Addyson, that can double as an homage to shortstop Addison Russell and one of the four streets surrounding Wrigley Field. In fact, the address is 1060 West Addison. And, really, Addison is the easiest first name these days over Clark and, obviously Waveland and Sheffield.

The Wrigley marquee with the visible Addison Street sign. USATSI

Naming children after things sports inspired is nothing new nor relegated to the Cubs or even baseball. We see it all the time all over the place. Still, the parents of Wrigley would like to dispel any thoughts that this was only chosen to commemorate the World Series victory.

Via the Tribune:

"We knew some people would be questioning if we only named her that because they won the World Series. We like to let people know we chose the name before the Cubs won ," said Aaron Dalbey, who noted both he and his wife come from a long line of die-hard fans.

I'll take them at their word, but I do think there will be an uptick of Cubs-related names in the coming months. I also think there's nothing wrong with that at all.

Hat-tip: Big League Stew