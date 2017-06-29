The first-place Brewers lose a major piece of their rotation to an oblique injury

On Wednesday night, the Brewers fell to the Reds by a score of 4-3 (box score), but that probably wasn't their worst loss of the night.

The bad news ...

Brewers will place Chase Anderson on the DL and he faces a long absence. Said it felt like he got stabbed on first swing. — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) June 29, 2017

Indeed, Chase Anderson in the second inning on Wednesday night suffered an oblique injury while batting and is going to be laid up for a while. This is a major blow to the Brewers, who are still clinging to first place in the mediocre NL Central. After 16 starts, Anderson boasts an ERA of 2.89 with a K/BB ratio of 3.15. The 29-year-old has been Milwaukee's best starting pitcher thus far in 2017.

The Brewers have already given starts to nine different pitchers this season, so depth was a concern even before Anderson went down. Consider this to be a most untimely injury for what had been one of the most pleasantly surprising teams in baseball thus far.