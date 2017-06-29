The first-place Brewers lose a major piece of their rotation to an oblique injury
Chase Anderson is headed to the DL, and he may be there a while
On Wednesday night, the Brewers fell to the Reds by a score of 4-3 (box score), but that probably wasn't their worst loss of the night.
The bad news ...
Indeed, Chase Anderson in the second inning on Wednesday night suffered an oblique injury while batting and is going to be laid up for a while. This is a major blow to the Brewers, who are still clinging to first place in the mediocre NL Central. After 16 starts, Anderson boasts an ERA of 2.89 with a K/BB ratio of 3.15. The 29-year-old has been Milwaukee's best starting pitcher thus far in 2017.
The Brewers have already given starts to nine different pitchers this season, so depth was a concern even before Anderson went down. Consider this to be a most untimely injury for what had been one of the most pleasantly surprising teams in baseball thus far.
Add a Comment