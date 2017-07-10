The first-place Brewers only have one All-Star and he's loving all the doubters

MIAMI -- With the one-player-per-team All-Star rule, one thing you'll often see from bad teams is the closer is their token representative. If they had studly position players or starting pitchers, they'd probably be better and the closer usually racks up saves even on bad teams. With that knowledge, let's tack on two items:

The Brewers weren't expected to be good this season.



They only have one All-Star: Closer Corey Knebel.

Seems as expected, only it's definitely not. Not only are the Brewers 49-40, but they are in first place in the NL Central, leading the defending champion Cubs and postseason regular Cardinals by 5 1/2 games.

All season long, the Brewers have been hearing from opposing fans and national media types that it was only a matter of time before the Cubs stormed past them to win the NL Central with ease. The Brewers were a fluke. Playing over their heads.

No matter for Knebel and the Brewers. In fact, he likes it.

"We don't worry about it, but there's always those fans out there doubting us. It's fun to hear those doubts."

Especially when they keep proving the naysayers incorrect. Knebel believes that they started to see late in spring training that they had a special group, and it starts at the top.

"After seeing what we had in spring training, we had a lot going on," Knebel said. "We're starting to come together. [Manager Craig] Counsell is doing a heck of a job. The guy is great, having him as our manager has been fantastic. He helps us stay relaxed. It's still early. There's a lot of baseball to play."

On his own, Knebel is a fun All-Star story, too. After a 4.68 ERA and 1.47 WHIP last season, Knebel didn't enter the season as a closer. He took that job, though, and sits here an All-Star thanks in part to his 14 saves and 1.70 ERA. But it's probably mostly because of how often he misses bats, seemingly with ease. In 42 1/3 innings, Knebel has struck out a ridiculous 75 hitters. He's striking out 43.1 percent of the hitters he faces, which is a jaw-dropping figure.

Brewers fans are loving their team this year and especially their new closer. Want to love him even more, Milwaukee? He referred to the team in the third person as "Crew."

"We're gonna keep doing what the Crew's been doing and that's playing ball."

Beautifully put, Mr. Knebel, well-deserving All-Star.