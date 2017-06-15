The first-place Rockies are close to getting their ace back from the disabled list

Thanks to the Dodgers' loss Thursday (CLE 12, LAD 5), the Colorado Rockies are back in sole possession of first place in the NL West. They are percentage points ahead of the Dodgers and Diamondbacks.

At 42-26, the Rockies are off to the best 68-game start in franchise history, and it's not all that close either. The previous best was a 38-30 record by the 1995 and 2000 teams. Not since the 2007 pennant winners has Colorado seen a baseball team this good.

Making this excellent start even more impressive is the fact the Rockies have not had staff ace Jon Gray pretty much all season. He broke his left foot jumping for a ball on April 13 and has been sidelined since. That'll change soon though. Gray is on a minor league rehab assignment now, and inching closer to a return.

Nick Groke of the Denver Post as the details:

And while he kept his arm in shape during his disabled list stint, Gray had to wait to work on moving around the field. On Wednesday, he fielded a comebacker or two, Gray said, but the nervousness of fielding his position on a bum foot was not out of his mind. "I don't think it was. But when I reacted to the ball hit to the right side, I didn't try to stop myself," he said. "I got over there and thought, 'Wow, I didn't even notice it.' That's a really good sign." Gray will next start for Triple-A Albuquerque in Sacramento on Monday, with a pitch count limit nearer to 80 tosses. Colorado manager Bud Black said the club will collect evidence from that appearance to decide if Gray will start next week for the Rockies at Los Angeles or pitch again for the Isotopes.

The Rockies have survived -- not just survived, but thrived -- without Gray because they have an impressive collection of young pitchers. Here's the fivesome they're trotting out while Gray and Tyler Anderson (knee) are on the disabled list:

Keep in mind Coors Fields is skewing the ERA numbers. ERA+, which adjusts for ballpark, says the worst of those five starters (Chatwood and Marquez) has been 21 percent better than league average. That's incredible. Will it last? Who knows. But it's happened, and it has the Rockies in first place.

Last season Gray threw 168 innings with a 105 ERA+ and 185 strikeouts, which made him one of the best rookie starters in the NL. I'm not sure who he'll replace in the rotation -- probably Marquez, because he's been the most inconsistent so far -- but Gray offers a ton of upside and can be a real impact piece.

Point is, the Rockies are in first place -- barely, but first place is first place -- even though their best young starter has been on the disabled list pretty much all season. That's going to change soon, perhaps next week. This club is about to get that much more formidable.