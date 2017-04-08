The Giants spent $62 million on a closer but still have a bullpen problem

The regular season isn’t a week old and there’s more than 155 games remaining for every team -- sufficient time to right wrongs and change narratives. Yet the San Francisco Giants, whose bullpen is again acting as a saboteur, have to feel as though they know how this story plays out.

The 1-4 Giants find themselves in last place in the National League West in part because retaining leads has proven as difficult as climbing a beanstalk. In each of their losses, they’ve entered the sixth inning at least tied -- in three of those losses, they’ve held the lead at that point. Presented a different way, here are the Giants’ highest win probabilities in those games:

Loss No. Inning Win Prob. 1 9 95% 2 5 85% 3 4 69% 4 6 70%

Win probability has its flaws and can be difficult to explain over brunch. Still, those percentages are confirming what Giants fans already knows: San Francisco is losing games it shouldn’t.

Not the image you want to see on Opening Day. USATSI

On Opening Day, $62 million closer Mark Melancon yielded four hits and two runs with two outs in the ninth. Matt Moore and Jeff Samardzija deserve most of the blame for the ensuing two losses, yet it’s fair to wonder how Bruce Bochy manages if he had more faith in his bullpen. (Besides, the ‘pen still found a way to allow multiple runs in both those defeats.) Then, on Friday night, the Giants blew a 5-4 lead entering the bottom of the seventh when George Kontos allowed three to cross the plate.

To be fair to the Giants bullpen, the start is not entirely on them. San Francisco’s lineup has scored the second-most runs in the NL to this point, but it’s also converted the lowest rate of batted balls into outs. (Then again, some of that stat belongs to the pitching staff.) The rotation one time through hasn’t impressed, either. Not only is Madison Bumgarner the only one of the five to record a quality start, no one else has gotten through six innings or allowed three runs or fewer.

Even so, of course the focus is going to be on the Giants bullpen, whose struggles last season culminated in a blown lead in the deciding game of the NLDS against the Chicago Cubs. Save for Melancon, the Giants didn’t add much to their relief corps during the winter. While it’s too early to say for certain, right now that looks like it might’ve been a mistake.