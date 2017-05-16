The Indians call up their No. 1 prospect and their center fielder of the future

The Indians on Tuesday called up outfielder Bradley Zimmer, who's presently the organization's top prospect. Now for some essentials ...

Bradley Zimmer, OF, Indians

Age: 24

Drafted: 2014 first round (21st overall) out of the University of San Francisco

Signing bonus: $1.9 million

MLB.com 2017 prospect ranking: No. 19 overall

Career position(s): CF, 178 starts; RF, 18 starts

2017 position(s): CF, 24 starts; RF, 8 starts

Career stats: .270/.372/.453 with 42 home runs and 103 stolen bases across parts of four minor-league seasons

2017 stats: .294/.371/.532 with five home runs, 11 doubles, and nine steals in 33 games for Triple-A Columbus

Rapid-fire scouting report: 20-20 potential at plate/on bases and ability to stick in center field long-term. Limiting strikeouts could be a challenge at highest level.

The Indians have had trouble in center field this season. Thus far in 2017, they've used five different players at the position. While overall, the Tribe's gotten good offensive numbers from center, adequate defense in tandem with good production has been hard to find on a consistent basis. Tyler Naquin entered the season as the primary center fielder, but to date he's put up a 52 OPS+ for Cleveland and is back in Triple-A. Lonnie Chisenhall's hit, but he's stretched defensively in center. Potentially, Zimmer can give them what they need on both sides of things.

For the time being, Zimmer will settle in as Cleveland's regular in center field, while Chisenhall will shift back to right. If Zimmer hits, then he'll keep the job. The reigning AL champs are of course very much in win-now mode, so they won't abide struggles out of Zimmer for long. Fortunately, he's 24 and has been promoted conservatively through the system. He should be ready.

Given Zimmer's upside and production at the highest minor-league rung, he could be a big addition for Cleveland as they attempt to live up to the lofty expectations set for them in 2017.