The Indians stellar bullpen just got even better with the addition of Boone Logan

The Indians have signed left-handed reliever Boone Logan to a one-year deal with a club option for a second-year, reports Paul Hoynes of cleveland.com. Terms of the deal aren't yet known.

What we do know is that the Indians' knockout bullpen just got even better.

The Tribe ranked fourth in the majors in bullpen ERA last season at 3.45 and that was with only two months of Andrew Miller. This time around, they'll have a full season of Miller along with holdovers like stud closer Cody Allen, righty Dan Otero (1.53 ERA, 0.91 WHIP last season) and fellow quality right-handers Bryan Shaw and Zach McAllister.

One thing they didn't have heading into the 2017 season heading into February? A good left-hander aside from Miller. That matters because Miller is not a specialist. Enter Logan.

The 32-year-old Southpaw has held opposing left-handers to a .233/.308/.361 career line in his career. Last season, for the Rockies, Logan had a 3.69 ERA (133 ERA+), 1.01 WHIP and 57 strikeouts in 46 1/3 innings. He's been north of 11 K/9 in each of the last five seasons.

Expect Logan to keep guys off base, miss bats at a high frequency and hold down opposing lefties.

Quite simply, the Indians already-stellar bullpen got even better on Thursday. It goes without saying that this is great news for the defending AL champs and bad news for the rest of the American League.