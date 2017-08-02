The Jonah Keri Podcast: Charles Bronfman



In this episode: Jonah Keri has a royal chat with former Expos owner and Seagrams executive Charles Bronfman about his new book Distilled; growing up privileged; joining the family business; being raised by a titan of industry; founding the Expos; Rusty Staub and Gary Carter; choosing Herm Winningham over Mookie Wilson; the Expos selling 2 million tickets a year; the future of baseball in Montreal; and his Life Tip.

