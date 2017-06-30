The Jonah Keri Podcast: Jayson Stark

In this episode: Jonah Keri hits fungoes with baseball writer Jayson Stark about childhood sportswriting ambitions and influences; the Philadelphia brand of sportswriting; first gigs; baseball players who are hostile to journalists; getting confronted by players and managers; tough love managers; becoming the first full-time baseball writer for ESPN.com; finding humor in baseball; Jayson's all-time favorite game; branching out beyond baseball; and Jayson's Life Tip.

