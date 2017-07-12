The Jonah Keri Podcast: Jeff Luhnow

In this episode: Jonah Keri blasts off into a compelling conversation with Houston Astros General Manager Jeff Luhnow about the transition from business to Major League Baseball; The Cardinal Way; scouting and drafting; his approach to running the Astros; Jose Altuve and Magic Johnson; ideas that didn't pan out; dealing with losing seasons; the modern manager; the Cardinals hacking scandal; going from winning 70 games in 2014 to making the playoffs in 2015; Astros' current bullpen; player acquisition strategy in the two-Wild Card era; and Jeff's Life Tip.

