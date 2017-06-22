The Mets got mad at Yasiel Puig for admiring his home run: Four things to know

A lot happened in baseball on Wednesday. Max Scherzer lost a no-hitter, then the game; Jarrod Dyson bunted to break up Justin Verlander's perfect-game attempt; Miguel Cabrera played with a fan's beard; Yasiel Puig and the New York Mets squawked at each other following a home run.

For the sake of satisfying everyone's inner drama king or queen, let's focus on the last one there by presenting four things you need to know about the incident.

1. Puig admired his home run

Given how most baseball squabbles are borne from joyful exuberance, it's not surprising that the Mets' issue with Puig stemmed from his post-homer behavior. Take a look:

There's no question Puig was admiring his home run. This wasn't a fair-or-foul situation or anything of the sort that can potentially have other motivations. He hit a ball a long way, so he watched to see where it landed. We can all agree on that much.

What we can't all agree on is whether Puig should be allowed to do so without fear of retaliation. Some will say don't show up your opponents, respect them and the game; others will say it's up to the opponents to prevent these opportunities. No one ever changes their mind either way.

2. Flores took exception

At minimum, we know which school of thought is subscribed to by Wilmer Flores. Rewatch the video, and you'll see he says something as Puig is rounding the bases. Puig then turns back to offer a response.

Here's what they said, per their post-game comments:

Wilmer Flores was upset that Yasiel Puig admired his homer. "I told him to run the bases." What did Puig say? "F--- you." — J.P. Hoornstra (@jphoornstra) June 22, 2017

More Flores: "I don't think he knows what having respect for the game is. We're playing horrible right now. We don't need his s---." — J.P. Hoornstra (@jphoornstra) June 22, 2017

So, to recap thus far: Puig hit a home run and watched the ball sail, and that was deemed unacceptable by Flores. Got it? Let's move on.

3. Reyes and Cespedes talked to Puig

Later on, cameras caught Jose Reyes and Yoenis Cespedes chatting with Puig in between innings. Presumably, they were not discussing the weather, but instead the Mets' objection to Puig's celebration:

The thought of Cespedes or Reyes lecturing Puig on being emotive on the field is pretty funny. pic.twitter.com/aRrX9L0IWP — Chad Moriyama (@ChadMoriyama) June 22, 2017

Whether Cespedes and Reyes were lecturing Puig -- and to be clear, Reyes is in no position to lecture anyone on their behavior on or off the field -- or just briefing him on why Flores chose to say anything at all, it's all pretty silly because ...

4. The Mets are as guilty as Puig

Cespedes himself is prone to watching his homers. This is from, uh, less than two weeks ago:

What's good for the goose is good for the gander. If it's okay for Cespedes (or other Mets) to admire their dingers, then it should be okay for the Mets' opponents to do the same.

Otherwise, the Mets are being hypocrites and/or sore sports. Can't have it both ways, y'all.