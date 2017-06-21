The minor league team that mocked Tim Tebow incessantly for a weekend apologized

In case you didn't know, former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow has taken to playing baseball. Yup, he's an outfielder for the New York Mets' A-ball affiliate, the Columbia Fireflies.

Recently, Tebow was in the news for reasons other than his own performance. That's because a rival minor-league team, the Charleston RiverDogs, opted to mock Tebow at every turn during a series against the Fireflies. We covered those antics here. Roughly a week has passed since, and guess what? The RiverDogs are now apologizing for their tomfoolery, per the Post and Courier:

Dave Echols, president and general manager for the RiverDogs, said the antics were all in good fun. He said the team has gotten both positive and negative feedback from the weekend. "While we believe that our promotions were poking fun at Mr. Tebow's celebrity status rather than his religion or baseball career, our intent was not to offend anyone, and for the fact that we did offend, we are sorry," Echols wrote in a statement to The Post and Courier.

No word on whether Tebow has accepted the apology or not. He probably will, because what else can you do in these situations?

Tebow, by the way, is hitting .224/.319/.338 in 60 games. The jokeyjokes are unlikely to stop until his performance improves.