The MLB All-Star Game was mostly boring, but no, that doesn't vindicate Bud Selig

MIAMI -- Well, that was mostly a snoozefest, wasn't it?

Let's try to count all the genuinely exciting moments of the 2017 MLB All-Star Game in Marlins Park on Tuesday night, a game which the American League won 2-1 in extra innings.

That's about it, isn't it? There were some smooth double plays turned and there was obviously good pitching and defense, but if we look at those six plays, man, that was a pretty boring All-Star Game. The saving grace was probably Cano's extra-inning homer. Those are always fun. It's just that we really only had two overly fun moments in 10 innings.

This was, of course, the first All-Star Game since removing the home-field advantage in the World Series stipulation. With "this time it counts" removed from the equation, it could return to simply being a fun event where the managers try to get as many players as possible into the game -- as if that ever changed anyway -- while allowing some shenanigans like Nelson Cruz getting his picture taken with Joe West.

But the action itself was lacking. Some might be inclined to say that the two matters are related. They weren't. The players always try and they never stopped. Even with the stipulation in place, we saw Adam Wainwright say he fed Derek Jeter a few pipeshots to aid in Jeter's first-inning hit in 2014.

There were exciting All-Star Games before the 2002 Milwaukee debacle and there will be exciting All-Star Games in the future. There were some relatively boring games when it "mattered" and there will continue to be.

It just so happened that, in a total coincidence, the 2017 All-Star Game was mostly a dud.

Connecting the game to home-field advantage was always stupid and the first game after removing it being a relative bore does nothing to vindicate the awful decision by Bud Selig in the first place.

But hey, that Cano homer was really fun, right? Let's just remember that and forgot pretty much everything else.