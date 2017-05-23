Original contract sending Babe Ruth from Red Sox to Yankees up for auction

Lelands often has auctions with some baseball paraphernalia that attracts very high-end bidding, and their latest may be the most notable one to date. Probably the most eye-catching item would be the original contract of the Red Sox selling Babe Ruth to the Yankees, which obviously was the impetus for the decades-long "Curse of the Bambino."

The first two paragraphs of the Babe Ruth sale contract. Lelands.com screen-grab

The bid as of Tuesday night was $146,410, so that pretty well prices most of us out. The sale ends June 30, so for those willing and able to cough up that kind of money for this historic document, by all means get over there and bid.

There's a lot more, though, including from Babe Ruth. How about his 1927 World Series ring? That's up for auction as well.

Also up for bid:

The ball from Pete Rose's 4,192nd hit.

A game-used Lou Gehrig bat from 1939.

Sandy Koufax's rookie (1955) Brooklyn Dodgers jersey.

Willie Mays game-used, autographed jersey from his final game in the Polo Grounds.

Joe DiMaggio game-used jersey

And so much more, including items from other sports. For those into this sort of thing, definitely hop over there and check it out.