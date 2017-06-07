The O's are reportedly calling up Edwin Jackson, who is closing in on a MLB record

Edwin Jackson has pitched in the majors in every big-league season since 2003. That he's done so despite posting an ERA+ of 100 or better in just five of those 14 seasons, and that two of those efforts were in smallish samples, all but necessitates that he's changed teams often. So often, in fact, that Jackson is about to tie a big-league record.

That's because Jackson is reportedly en route to joining the Baltimore Orioles. Once Jackson pitches for the Orioles, his 12th team, he'll be one away from tying Octavio Dotel's record of 13.

Edwin Jackson's contract will be selected by the #Orioles, according to industry source. He will be added to the team's 25-man roster today. — Eduardo A. Encina (@EddieInTheYard) June 7, 2017

This will be his 12th MLB team! Now only 1 behind Octavio Dotel's all-time record of 13 👀 https://t.co/UzhnPSe4YM — Cespedes Family BBQ (@CespedesBBQ) June 7, 2017

In all, Jackson has pitched for the Los Angeles Dodgers, Tampa Bay Rays, Detroit Tigers, Arizona Diamondbacks, Chicago White Sox, St. Louis Cardinals, Washington Nationals, Chicago Cubs, Atlanta Braves, Miami Marlins, and San Diego Padres. He was also traded to the Toronto Blue Jays at one point, albeit as part of a multi-step deal.

Our favorite Jackson story? This one:

During the Dec. '08 phone call in which Rays general manager Andrew Friedman told Jackson he had been traded, Friedman thanked him for his contributions to the Rays but forgot one critical detail -- where Jackson had been dealt. Not wanting to pester a team executive, however, the ever-polite Jackson didn't call Friedman back. "I could figure it out," explained Jackson, who later called his agent to learn where he'd be living and playing in the upcoming season.

Here's hoping Jackson pitches well enough to tie, then top Dotel's record. He's only 33, after all.