The Padres' Christian Bethancourt hybrid experiment did not get off to a good start

The Padres are looking to use Christian Bethancourt both as a pitcher and position player (either catcher or outfielder) this season. The experiment started last season when he got 1 2/3 innings of work and carried over through the spring. We saw Bethancourt pitcher in Dodger Stadium on Monday and then take an at-bat and, well, things couldn’t have gone much worse.

Bethancourt uncorked a wild pitch that allowed a run on his first pitch and was almost injured at home.

On his third pitch, it happened again (video here). Those weren’t even his runs, but Bethancourt still managed to allow three runs on three hits and two walks in his 1 1/3 innings of work.

He also batted once and struck out.

Let’s hope things improve for Bethancourt moving forward. That was a really tough day at the office.