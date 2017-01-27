The Royals will wear a patch on their jerseys honoring Yordano Ventura in 2017

Ventura was killed in a car crash on January 22

On Sunday, Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura and former major-league infielder Andy Marte were killed in separate car crashes in the Dominican Republic. Ventura was 25. Marte was 33.

On Thursday, the Royals announced they will honor Ventura with a patch on their jerseys during the 2017 season. Here's the patch:

Ventura's funeral was Wednesday. Many Royals players and staff were in attendance.

CBS Sports Writer

Mike Axisa joined CBS Sports in 2013. He has been a member of the BBWAA since 2015 and has previously written about both fantasy baseball and real life baseball for MLBTradeRumors.com, FanGraphs.com, RotoAuthority.com,... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
CBS Sports Shop
Chicago Cubs 2016 World Series Champs Gear
More MLB Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories