The Royals will wear a patch on their jerseys honoring Yordano Ventura in 2017

On Sunday, Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura and former major-league infielder Andy Marte were killed in separate car crashes in the Dominican Republic. Ventura was 25. Marte was 33.

On Thursday, the Royals announced they will honor Ventura with a patch on their jerseys during the 2017 season. Here's the patch:

The #Royals will wear special #Ace30 patches on their jerseys during the 2017 season in tribute to Yordano Ventura. pic.twitter.com/MvK2s4AQy6 — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) January 27, 2017

Ventura's funeral was Wednesday. Many Royals players and staff were in attendance.