'The Simpsons' will be honored at the National Baseball Hall of Fame in May

Baseball fans of a certain age know “The Simpsons” classic episode “Homer at the Bat” all too well. This year is the 25th anniversary of that episode, which originally aired on February 20, 1992. Hard to believe it’s already been 25 years, isn’t it?

For all you youngins out there, in the episode Mr. Burns and Mr. Smithers rounded up a team of big league stars to help the Springfield Nuclear Power Plant softball team win a championship. Wade Boggs, Jose Canseco, Roger Clemens, Ken Griffey Jr., Don Mattingly, Steve Sax, Mike Scioscia, Ozzie Smith, and Darryl Strawberry were the ringers. The players all voiced their characters in the episode.

Here’s some video:

On May 27, the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown will honor “The Simpsons” for the 25th anniversary of “Homer at the Bat,” according to the Associated Press. Here are some details:

Boggs and Smith are scheduled to appear at a roundtable discussion at the Hall on May 27 that also includes episode executive producers Al Jean and Mike Reiss, director Jim Reardon, executive story editor Jeff Martin and casting director Bonnie Pietila. The Hall’s legends game is slated for that afternoon at Doubleday Field.

“The Simpsons” also aired a sabermetric episode titled “MoneyBart” in 2010, though it didn’t become a cult classic like “Homer at the Bat.”