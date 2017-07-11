The story of the now-underappreciated Joey Votto, Zack Cozart and an All-Star donkey

MIAMI -- Weeks back, the story got out that Reds shortstop Zack Cozart loves donkeys and that if he made the All-Star team, fellow All-Star teammate Joey Votto was going to get him one (full story here).

In fact, here's a hilarious video of Votto talking about picking one up off the black market:

Now that Cozart is an All-Star, Votto is going to follow through with his pledge.

"We have like a 10-game homestand after the break, so I'm sure it'll happen then," Cozart said of the pending transaction. "It's pretty funny how this donkey talk has taken off."

It is.

But mostly, Cozart wanted to sing the praises of his teammate and friend.

"I used to be a little intimidated by him," Cozart admitted. "You know, MVP, it's Joey Votto. Now we're good friends and he's helped me out. His role, obviously, but just in becoming a better player. A guy like him, MVP, Silver Slugger, you can name it and he still works harder than anyone and that's why he is, in my opinion, the best hitter in the game today."

It's a simple statement that I'm sure many would refute. For some reason, there's been some lingering stigma about Votto. Maybe it's his gargantuan contract or his low RBI total from several years back. Whatever it might be, it needs to change.

Since the start of the 2015 season, Votto has hit .319/.442/.565, good for a 168 OPS+. In that time period, only four players have at least 500 plate appearances and are hitting over .300/.400/.500: Votto, Mike Trout, Paul Goldschmidt and Miguel Cabrera. Votto is second in that group in OPS+ behind only Trout.

Trout is the best player in the world, but Votto might be the best pure hitter right now. And yet, he's a bit underappreciated. Cozart believes he is.

"Being in Cincinnati, you don't get a lot of pub in our city," he said. "I think if he was on a bigger-market team people would be talking daily about how special of a season he's having. This year, he's been unbelievable. There are so many good first baseman, so it's easy to get lost but he's up there toward the top."

Want to know how insane Votto has been this year? He's on pace to hit .315/.427/.631 with 35 doubles, 48 home runs, 125 RBI and 120 runs. Holy smokes, that's a career year for one of the best pure, all-around hitters in the last few generations.

Votto has even rubbed off some on his teammate. Cozart made an adjustment this season, thanks in part to watching Votto.

"I made a change in Spring Training, putting my bat on my shoulder as my setup instead of having my hands up," Cozart said. "I get to my hitting position quicker, so I feel like my timing is better. You see Joey do it. He starts here and he's the best at it. It's worked out for me so far."

It is. Cozart came into the year a career .246/.289/.385 hitter. Now at the break, he's hitting .316/.394/.547 this season.

Cozart is a free agent after the season and the Reds aren't contenders. So he might be traded this month. Even if he's not, he's likely gone at the end of the season.

Regardless, he'll have his goat, his friendship with Votto, the adjustments he made due in part to Votto and the memory of the 2017 All-Star Game with Votto.