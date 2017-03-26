The Tigers are trying to convert outfielder Anthony Gose to become a pitcher
He was re-assigned to minor league camp on Sunday
Anthony Gose at present is a 26-year-old outfielder who across parts of five big-league seasons has authored a slash line of .240/.309/.348. He’s got some speed on the bases and can man center, so there’s the makings of some value there. However, Gose’s stalled progress with the bat (71 OPS+ in 30 games with the Tigers last season), has prompted him to make a rather drastic career change.
The Tigers sent Gose down to minor-league camp on Sunday, and once there he’ll begin cultivating a very different set of baseball skills ...
Gose will indeed throw some bullpens in minor-league camp, and the Tigers will evaluate whether this is transition worth attempting. On that front, here’s an encouraging note from Chris McCosky of the Detroit News ...
Gose, who throws left-handed, was clocked by scouts in high school at 97 mph. Scouts and college recruiters both tried to convince him to pitch. He told them he wanted to play outfield first and use pitching as a fallback.
It’s one thing to say you’re going to try pitching, and it’s another to have -- at least at one time -- those kinds of underlying skills. In light of that history, this isn’t such a crazy leap for Gose. As others like Kenley Jansen, Sean Doolittle, Matt Bush, and Jason Motte have proved, it’s possible to start out as a position player and go on to enjoy pitching success at the highest level (astounding success in Jansen’s case). Teams these days wisely covet cost-effective internal bullpen options, so don’t be surprised if the Tigers at some point give Gose a serious look.
