There are now two surprising players atop the NL home run leaderboard

Wednesday afternoon the Marlins routed the Phillies at Marlins Park (MIA 10, PHI 2) in a game between two teams that are a combined 26 games under .500. First baseman Justin Bour led the Marlins offensively with two home runs.

Here is Bour's second dinger of the afternoon:

A couple thousand miles north in Toronto, the Blue Jays beat the Reds (TOR 5, CIN 4) in their series finale at Rogers Centre. Right fielder Scott Schebler cracked a solo home run in his club's loss. You can see video of the home run right here.

Okay, so Bour hit two home runs and Schebler hit one on Wednesday. Unless they're on your fantasy team, who cares, right? Well, check out the up to the minute NL home run leaderboard:

Scott Schebler, Reds: 16 Justin Bour, Marlins: 15 Bryce Harper, Nationals: 15

Huh. How about that? Harper being one of three NL players with 15-plus home runs shouldn't be a surprise, but Schebler and Bour? And Schebler leading the league with 16 dingers? Who saw that coming?

Then again, perhaps we shouldn't be surprised. Bour hit 23 home runs in 129 games as a rookie in 2015, and Schebler had seasons of 27 homers and 33 homers in the minors. He is now getting a chance to play every day for the rebuilding Reds.

Will Schebler and Bour remain atop the NL home run leaderboard the rest of the season? That remains to be seen, but probably not. Hitting home runs is hard. For now, these two surprising players have been the best power threats in the Senior Circuit so far this season.