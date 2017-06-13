There is a new leader at first base in the latest AL All-Star Game fan voting update

Tuesday afternoon, Major League Baseball released the third weekly update of the fan voting for the AL All-Star Game starters. As you surely know, fans vote for the starting players at every position except pitcher.

Here is the latest AL update:

Here is the latest American League balloting update for the 2017 @AllStarGame. Vote now at https://t.co/qd5OOxn7ED pic.twitter.com/CFvXRj3990 — MLB Communications (@MLB_PR) June 13, 2017

The most notable change from last week is Athletics first baseman Yonder Alonso jumping over Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera. Alonso was roughly 40,000 votes behind the two-time AL MVP last week. Now he leads by a little more than 4,000 votes. Close race!

Alonso's All-Star support is not undeserved, of course. He is currently hitting .310/.401/.655 with a career-high 16 home runs. Cabrera, on the other hand, owns a .268/.374/.408 with only five home runs this season while missing time with injuries.

The other change in this voting update is Astros masher George Springer jumping into the top three among outfielders. Last week Indians left fielder Michael Brantley was among the top three. He's been knocked out by Springer.

Yankees wunderkind Aaron Judge remains the league's leading vote-getter. It's worth noting Angels franchise player Mike Trout is second among all outfielders in the fan voting, though since he will miss the All-Star Game following thumb surgery, he would be replaced in the starting lineup should he get voted in.

The 2017 MLB All-Star Game will be played July 11 in Miami. Here is the All-Star ballot so you can vote for the starters in both leagues. Voting ends June 29.